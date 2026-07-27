Leidos demonstrates tactical cyber detection capability during Valiant Shield 2026

RESTON, Va., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) successfully demonstrated a tactical cyber detection capability during Valiant Shield 2026, showing how military operators can spot potential cyber threats to connected mission systems in real time.

During the joint field training exercise, held from June 22 to July 2 in Guam, Leidos' Cyber and Electromagnetic Activities Resiliency System (CRS) detected simulated cyber intrusions and identified unusual activities across tactical platforms and networks. The demonstration showed how CRS can help military teams identify possible cyber threats before they affect the mission.

"Cyber resilience is now essential to military readiness," said Jason O'Connor, president of Leidos Intelligence. "Commanders need to know when cyber activity could put the mission at risk. Valiant Shield gave us the opportunity to show that CRS can provide that awareness in realistic field conditions and help warfighters stay focused on the mission."

Valiant Shield is a major U.S. military exercise in the Indo-Pacific. It brings together U.S. and partner nation forces across air, land, sea, space and cyber to test how well they can operate together in complex scenarios.

CRS is designed for military environments where standard cybersecurity tools may not work well or may not have enough visibility. As missions rely more on connected platforms, sensors and networks, CRS helps close that gap by monitoring mission equipment and other connected technologies for signs of unusual cyber activity. This gives operators earlier warning and clearer information so they can respond before a cyber issue disrupts operations.

Through the Valiant Shield exercise, Leidos showed how it can bring cyber defense closer to the mission. CRS combines Leidos' experience in cybersecurity, mission technology and military systems to help operators understand cyber risks in real time without slowing down operations.

The demonstration reflects Leidos' NorthStar 2030 strategy and the company's focus on innovation, resilience and trusted solutions that help customers operate securely in challenging environments.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

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SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.