Leidos to support Naval Health Research Center with studies to improve health and readiness of U.S. service members

RESTON, Va., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was recently awarded a contract by the Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) to provide behavioral health research, operational assessments, and data-driven analyses that strengthen the psychological health and operational readiness of members of the U.S. armed services.

The work will focus on identifying risks and protective measures and interventions that affect the health, performance and readiness of military personnel throughout the deployment cycle, while developing evidence-based strategies that enhance resilience, support informed-decision making and reduce adverse outcomes. Leveraging more than 50 years of experience supporting research, Leidos will help NHRC translate scientific findings into practical solutions aimed at improving force readiness and optimizing performance and readiness within the military.

"This program reinforces the need for mission-critical health research in the military community," said Sarah McNichol, vice president of Behavioral Health & Readiness at Leidos Health. "It is vitally important we work to improve warfighter readiness by studying the various psychological factors that can impact military populations."

The NHRC is one of the eight laboratories within the Navy Medical Research & Development Enterprise tasked with optimizing the operational readiness and health of U.S. armed forces through behavioral health, epidemiology, readiness, and disease surveillance. The contract holds a total value of $56 million over a 66-month period of performance.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with approximately 50,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Media contact:

Brandon Ver Velde

(571) 526-6257

[email protected]

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.