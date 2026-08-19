Leifras Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary, Putting "Employees' Families" Center Stage with Family Day 2026

Nasdaq-Listed Sports Company Invites Employees' Children to Experience the Workplace, Enjoy a Summer Festival and Celebrate the Company's 25th Anniversary Together

TOKYO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement and Japan's leading operator of children's sports schools and school club activity support businesses, today announced that on August 19, 2026, the Company held its "Family Day 2026" inviting employees and their families to its Tokyo headquarters to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Company.

Rather than focusing only on employees, the event placed families who support employees in their daily lives at the center of the celebration. Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Kiyotaka Ito also participated in the event and presented a certificate of completion to each child who had taken on a variety of experiences throughout the day.

Event Overview

Event name: LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. 25th Anniversary "Family Day 2026"

Date and time: Wednesday, August 19, 2026, 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Venue: LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Tokyo Headquarters (20th Floor, Yebisu Garden Place Tower, 4-20-3 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo), and other locations

Participants: Approximately 60 back-office employees of the Company and their families, including children

Main programs:

Morning: Workplace experience program at the Tokyo headquarters office .

Afternoon: Recreational activities, including a target-pitching game and carnival-style target games; a summer festival; and a certificate presentation ceremony led by Mr. Ito.

Why Leifras Is Putting "Employees' Families" Center Stage

As interest in human capital management and well-being continues to grow, companies are expected to create environments that enable employees to remain fulfilled in both their work and personal lives, in addition to providing salaries and benefits.

As a company that supports children's growth, Leifras believes that it is essential to foster the happiness of its employees and the families who support them, which reflects the Company's approach to human capital.

The event reflects one of the principles Leifras has valued since its founding, "Good for Oneself—Achieving Happiness for Employees in Both Their Professional and Personal Lives."

The Company has a large number of employees and staff members whose work involves direct interaction with people, including instructors at children's sports schools, professionals supporting the community-based transition of school club activities, and employees engaged in welfare-related services.

Leifras believes that employees who take pride in their work and can lead fulfilling professional and personal lives are better positioned to deliver high-quality services to the children and communities they serve.

Families play an important role in supporting employees outside the workplace. Accordingly, to mark its 25th anniversary, the Company designed this Family Day 2026 to give employees an opportunity to show their families their work and workplace, while also allowing the Company to express its gratitude to those families for their day-to-day support.

The event aimed to create a positive cycle linking "employee happiness" to "family happiness" and, ultimately, to the quality of services provided to children.

Looking Ahead to the Next 25 Years, Beginning with "Good for Oneself"

Leifras was founded in 2001 and has spent the past 25 years developing businesses that support children's growth through sports, including children's sports schools and services supporting the community-based transition of school club activities.

As the scale and scope of its business have expanded, "people" have remained at the foundation of the Company.

The Company's approach can be summarized in three principles:

Value employees.

Value the families who support employees.

Return the happiness and vitality created through this approach to children and local communities through the Company's services.

Leifras regards its 25th anniversary as a new beginning. While continuing to value its founding principle of "Good for Oneself," the Company will advance its human capital initiatives and pursue the sustainable development of businesses that support sports, education and society.

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2025, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the annual report and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.