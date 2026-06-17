LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Issues JPY200 Million SDGs Private Placement Bonds to Establish Robust Financial Foundation and Support Disadvantaged Youth

Continued Collaboration via The Chikuho Bank's "Chikugin Regional Support Private Placement Bonds" Drives Financial Stability and Direct Social Reinvestment

TOKYO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement and Japan's leading operator of children's sports schools and school club activity outsourcing support, today announced the issuance of JPY200 million, 5-year unsecured Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) private placement bonds on January 30, 2026, underwritten by The Chikuho Bank, Ltd. ("Chikuho Bank"). The Company plans to donate part of the total issuance value to Taiyo to Kodomo Project (Sun and Children Project), an organization that supports youth facing abuse and severe socioeconomic hardships. A ceremony was held at Chikuho Bank, Chikugin Fukuoka Building 3F, Fukuoka, Japan, on June 5, 2026.

The issuance marks a continuation of support originally initiated in 2022. By securing this large-scale, long-term unsecured bond financing, Leifras believes it has demonstrated the strength of its business foundation while reinforcing its commitment to creating social value and addressing social challenges through sustainable community investment.

Key Highlights of the Issuance and Social Initiative

1. Unsecured Bond Structure Reflects Institutional Confidence and Financial Stability

To issue unsecured private placement bonds, the issuer typically needs to pass rigorous financial screening by the underwriting bank. The successful placement of a JPY200 million, 5-year unsecured instrument demonstrates the strength of the Company's recurring revenue streams from its multi-sport school and school club activity support operations. The Company expects this strong institutional backing to further drive its mid-to-long-term corporate value.

2. Sustainable Financial Ecosystem Benefiting the Local Community

Under the framework of the "Chikugin Regional Support Private Placement Bonds," an amount equivalent to 0.2% of the total issuance value is donated directly to educational institutions or welfare support organizations. Through this mechanism, Leifras aligns its strategic capital procurement with corporate social responsibility actions that empower the next generation.

3. Supporting Long-Term Self-Reliance for Children Facing Adversity

The donation recipient, Taiyo to Kodomo Project, creates empowering environments where children facing systemic adversity can experience sports and the arts. Beyond short-term volunteer programs, the organization provides practical, forward-looking education, such as computer programming, that fosters specialized vocational skills designed to support long-term economic self-reliance and break the cycle of generational poverty. As an organization built on cultivating non-cognitive skills through sports, Leifras is deeply aligned with this philosophy of fostering self-reliance.

Management Commentary

Mr. Kiyotaka Ito, Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer of Leifras, commented, "While we have historically supported youth development through sports, we recognize that many children in our society still lack basic access to sports, arts, and educational opportunities. As we scale our business operations, we view the creation of social value alongside business value as a core responsibility. We sincerely hope that this continued support expands the future potential and possibilities of these courageous children."

Future Outlook

Leifras plans to continue deepening its partnerships with local governments and financial institutions across Japan under its corporate philosophy, "To Change and Design Sports." Backed by a stable financial framework, the Company remains dedicated to corporate social responsibility, creating long-term value for stakeholders while addressing important social challenges and contributing to sustainable development.

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2025, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.