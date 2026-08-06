LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. Participates as a Speaker at JSPO-Hosted "School Sports Club Reform Seminar"

Sharing Insights into Resolving Challenges Toward the Sustainable Regional Development of School Sports Club Activities

TOKYO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement and Japan's leading operator of children's sports schools and school club activity support businesses, today announced that it participated as a speaker at the School Sports Club Reform Seminar (the "Seminar") hosted by the Japan Sport Association (the "JSPO") on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Leifras' participation highlights the Company's pioneering practice in supporting the reform of school sports club activities and strengthens its engagement with municipalities and education stakeholders.

Nationwide Participation Demonstrating Strong Interest in School Sports Club Reform

As community-based sports clubs are expected to serve as new providers of school sports club activities, the Seminar was held to introduce the latest trends and leading initiatives to stakeholders involved in school sports club reform. A total of 782 people participated, primarily government officials and superintendents of education from 414 municipalities and regional organizations nationwide, as well as personnel from prefectural sports associations and private-sector operators involved in the transition of school sports club activities to community-based clubs. The large number of participants highlighted the strong nationwide commitment to advancing the school sports club reform and promoting collaboration among related organizations.

Active Panel Discussion Among the Japan Sports Agency, Educational Institutions, and the Private Sector

The Seminar included a keynote presentation by the Regional Sports Division of the Japan Sports Agency and updates from the JSPO regarding relevant initiatives, followed by case presentations and a panel discussion. In the panel discussion, Mr. Hironori Nishikaji, General Manager of the Regional Solutions Support Department, Social Business Division at Leifras, participated as a representative of the private sector. Other panelists included speakers from Kumagashi Club General Incorporated Association, a club certified under the 2025 "Regional Development Type for School Sports Club Activities," and the Heguri Town Board of Education. The panelists exchanged perspectives regarding challenges and specific initiatives related to the transition of school sports club activities to local communities.

The Seminar provides practical insights for municipalities and education stakeholders working to advance school sports club reform. The archived video recording of the Seminar is available at: https://youtu.be/Qq3AyXVQzZw. This link directs to a third-party website. The Company is not responsible for the content, availability, or accuracy of information on external websites, and the inclusion of this link does not constitute incorporation by reference of any information contained therein.

Leifras' Continued Support for Municipalities and Boards of Education Regarding School Sports Club Activities

Leifras is committed to providing school sports club support services to address challenges faced by municipalities, facilitating teacher work-style reform while maintaining a rich sports environment for children. Leveraging its extensive experience in sports education, Leifras is dedicated to helping address challenges related to the school sports club reform, including difficulties in securing local personnel and concerns regarding the establishment of safety-management systems. Leifras expects to continue working with local communities to help build sustainable frameworks for community-based school sports club activities across Japan.

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2025, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the annual report and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.