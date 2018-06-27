LEM Helmets Unveils New 2018-19 Collection of Cycling Head Protection Across North America

LEM launches into the North American market direct-to-consumer, and will begin taking orders in mid-July. The brand plans to open additional retail sales channels as it expands over the rest of 2018 and beyond. The user-friendly, easy-to-navigate website includes product info, brand story, and engaging and inspirational imagery and videos. LEM will showcase its collections at the global Eurobike tradeshow in Friedrichshafen, Germany, July 8-10.

"We're entering the market with high-quality product and a unique perspective and brand ethos that embraces the freedom, satisfaction, and fun you get from riding your bike. Our collection of helmets spans just about every cycling category, and are crafted and designed with safety as a top priority and the simple idea that life is more fun on two wheels," said Stuart Brown, LEM Helmets sales manager. "We want riders of all abilities to feel the comfort and performance of our helmets and – with this confidence – allow LEM to seamlessly become an extension of their riding."

In a space obsessed with tech and core-focused identity, LEM is a choice, positioned around culture and play – fitting into any lifestyle as a license to turn every ride into an adventure. With more than 30 years of design and tech roots in Italy, the new cycling brand focuses on safety, style, comfort, and performance to cut through the clutter and deliver high-quality helmets for life in the saddle. Weaving in proprietary technology and clean silhouettes, with head protection taken care of riders can focus on their next pursuit.

ROAD COLLECTION:

Gavia: performance built, it takes its name from the iconic Italian Passo Gavia in the Alps – one of the most feared and famous uphill grinds in the Giro d'Italia.

Tailwind: made for all-day comfort, it hits the sweetspot between weekend warrior and competitor, creating experiences that make you want to ride more.

Volata: known as the "final sprint" throughout Italian cycling, it enhances your riding experience, helping you find your zone, whether you're cranking for fitness, commuting, or on a club ride or century tour.

MOUNTAIN BIKE:

Flow: from technical lines to tacky singletrack, it keeps you in the moment, moving in sync, comfortable and protected. It helps bring that feeling when everything lines up perfectly – that's why we ride.

COMMUTER:

Boulevard: stylish and reliable, this versatile commuter helmet is designed for the pursuit of everyday fun. It fits your head and your lifestyle with ease, allowing you to absorb all the elements and environments of your ride.

KIDS COLLECTION:

Scout: made for kid explorers and thrill-seekers on two-wheels, this helmet knows how to be the leader, ride in a pack, blaze a new trail, and be an individual. With head safety dialed in, it lets kids focus on fun with friends, and expanding horizons.

Lil' Champ: for the little grom who wants to be a big kid, this toddler helmet wins at keeping the early stages of biking fun and engaging, while assuring parents that their child is ultra-protected.

