LEMOINE Announces Executive Leadership Transition

LAFAYETTE, La., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 40 years of dedicated service and over 25 years as Chief Executive Officer, Lenny Lemoine has transitioned to the role of Executive Chairman of LEMOINE.

During his tenure as CEO, Lenny oversaw the growth of the organization from a regional commercial general contracting and construction management firm, to a nationally-recognized, comprehensive services provider. His vision and focus on strategy and leadership development have enabled consistent growth through both increased scope of services and geographic expansion for the last 2 decades. Under his leadership, the company expanded beyond its building construction and management roots to become a diversified organization operating across building and infrastructure construction management, disaster preparedness, response and recovery, and commercial program services.

After a formal search and selection process initiated by the Board of Directors, Seth Lemoine has been selected to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. With 24 years of experience at LEMOINE, Seth has served in varying operational, management, and executive leadership roles across the organization, most recently as Chief Operating Officer of the company's Response & Resiliency service line. His leadership has been instrumental in expanding LEMOINE's capabilities and strengthening its position in complex and mission-critical markets. This transition reflects the organization's long-term strategic vision and its commitment to stability, continuity, and sustained excellence.

Concurrently, William Lemoine has transitioned to the role of Chief Operating Officer overseeing all organizational operations, ensuring operational excellence, strategic alignment, and continuity across all service lines. William brings nearly 30 years of experience to the position after having most recently served as President of Building Construction and Chief Operating Officer in charge of the organization's Building, Infrastructure, and Program Management service lines.

Founded more than 50 years ago by the Lemoine family, LEMOINE has grown into a diversified organization serving clients across construction, program services, infrastructure, response and recovery markets. The company remains grounded in its core values and unwavering commitment to its mission: to achieve excellence while enhancing the lives of all involved.

"This transition represents both a celebration of Lenny's extraordinary leadership and a confident step into the future," commented the Board of Directors in a joint statement. "We are highly confident that the organization he helped build will continue to thrive under this next generation of leadership."

LEMOINE looks forward to building upon its strong foundation and continuing to serve its clients, partners, and communities with the same integrity, dedication, and pursuit of excellence that have defined the company for decades.

About LEMOINE

LEMOINE is a versatile multi-professional services company, pioneering excellence since 1975. The firm operates three intersectional service lines: Building & Infrastructure, Response & Resiliency, and Advisory Services, providing a full-service offering that supports clients at all stages of facilities and infrastructure growth, disaster relief, and disaster prevention. LEMOINE powers Macro, one of the world's largest emergency fuel and water suppliers, and DCMC, a global leader in crisis management, disaster recovery operational support, hazard mitigation, and grants management.

Under the visionary leadership of the Lemoine family, LEMOINE upholds unrivaled standards of efficiency and value, consistently delivering complex commercial and public projects on time and within budget. Driven by a team of 1,100+ professionals, the firm's unwavering commitment to quality has propelled LEMOINE to the forefront of the industry, embodying its vision to lead in every market it serves.

CONTACT

Erica Hinds, LEMOINE PHONE

337-896-7720 office EMAIL

[email protected]

SOURCE LEMOINE