Lemonade to Present at the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) today announced that Tim Bixby, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 1:15 pm ET. The conference is being held virtually. Mr. Bixby will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors at the event.

The presentation will be live via webcast and can be accessed here. Additional information about Lemonade can be accessed at lemonade.com/investor.

About Lemonade

Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance. Powered by artificial intelligence and social impact, Lemonade's full stack insurance carriers in the US and the EU replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and the UK, and continues to expand globally.

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SOURCE Lemonade, Inc.