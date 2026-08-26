Lemtech Holdings Co., Limited Publishes 2025 Sustainability Report

TAIPEI, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemtech Holdings Co., Limited (LH) officially released its 2025 Sustainability Report in August 2026. This is the company's second sustainability report, covering its management policies, achievements, and future plans in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) areas.

LH is committed to becoming a globally competitive and resilient enterprise. While driving sustained business growth, the company continues to institutionalise its sustainability governance, strengthen board and management oversight of sustainability issues, and progressively integrate risk management, legal compliance, talent development, and operational management into its sustainability governance framework.

LH consistently promotes energy conservation and carbon reduction, pollution prevention, resource recycling, and greenhouse gas management. In 2025, its subsidiary LPM(CN) completed the installation of solar panels across its entire plant, enhancing green energy usage and energy management efficiency. The solar power generated by LPM(CN) in 2025 covered approximately 18.09% of its total annual electricity consumption. Its subsidiary Lemtech Energy Solutions Corporation completed the implementation of the ISO 14064-1 greenhouse gas inventory system and successfully passed third-party verification in 2025. In addition, LPM(CN) obtained the National Green Factory certification in 2025.

LH continues to strengthen supply chain management and global operational coordination, advancing a responsible supply chain management mechanism. In 2025, LPM(CN) held its first supplier conference to exchange views and elaborate on quality management, supply chain cooperation, sustainability management, and ESG promotion with its suppliers. At the same time, LH continues to promote local procurement strategies, giving priority to cooperation with local suppliers at each operating site to enhance supply chain flexibility and support regional economic development. In 2025, the Group's overall local procurement ratio increased compared with the previous year.

LH is committed to creating a fair, diverse, and opportunity-rich work environment. In 2025, LH formally launched a standardized employee satisfaction survey mechanism across the group, using a standardised survey framework and questionnaire to comprehensively understand employee needs and feedback. To further implement employee care and foster a friendly workplace, LPM(CN) launched a summer childcare program for employees' children, providing a safe and enriching environment during school holidays while supporting employees in balancing work and family responsibilities.

LH will continue to respond to global market changes with a steady and pragmatic approach, deepen its global footprint and core technological capabilities, and further integrate ESG principles into business operations and decision-making. Together with all employees, customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders, the company aims to move towards a more responsible, resilient, and sustainable future.

SOURCE Lemtech Holdings Co., Limited