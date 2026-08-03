LendingTree Expands Marketplace with Six New Product Categories

Expanded Portfolio Advances LendingTree's Vision to Become the #1 Destination to Shop for Financial Products

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE), operator of LendingTree.com, the nation's leading online financial services marketplace, announces its largest-ever expansion of product offerings, launching six new products that further advance the company's vision of becoming the #1 destination to shop for financial products.

The new offerings – Business Insurance, Pet Insurance, RV Insurance, Student Loans, Student Loan Refinancing, and Financial Advising – provide consumers with more ways to compare, shop and connect with trusted financial solutions, all in one place.

"These new offerings reflect how we're continuing to transform LendingTree into the most comprehensive financial marketplace for consumers," said Scott Peyree, Chief Executive Officer at LendingTree. "By expanding into these new categories, we're making LendingTree a more complete destination where consumers can confidently compare trusted options and make smarter financial decisions across more of life's biggest moments."

The new products are made possible through partnerships with industry-leading providers:

Business Insurance - In partnership with Tivly

Pet Insurance - In partnership with MoneyGroup

RV Insurance - In partnership with Roamly

Student Loans - In partnership with CollegeAve

Student Refinance - In partnership with SoFi

Financial Advising - In partnership with Advisor.com

"Consumers' financial needs evolve throughout every stage of life," said Sarah Bacha, Senior Vice President, Head of Strategy and Analytics at LendingTree. "By adding these new offerings, we're able to help more people find the products they're looking for, all through the trusted shopping experience they expect from LendingTree."

These additions significantly expand the breadth of financial products available through LendingTree's marketplace. Whether consumers are protecting their businesses and families, financing higher education, or seeking professional financial guidance, LendingTree now offers even more opportunities to shop confidently and connect with leading providers.

About LendingTree, Inc.

LendingTree, Inc. is the parent of LendingTree, LLC and several companies owned by LendingTree, LLC (collectively, "LendingTree" or the "Company").

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is one of the nation's largest, most experienced online financial platforms, created to give consumers the power to win financially. LendingTree provides customers with access to the best offers on loans, credit cards, insurance and more through its network of over 430 financial partners. Since its founding, LendingTree has helped millions of customers obtain financing, save money, and improve their financial and credit health in their personal journeys. With a portfolio of innovative products and tools and personalized financial recommendations, LendingTree helps customers achieve everyday financial wins.

LendingTree, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, please visit www.lendingtree.com.

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SOURCE LendingTree, Inc.