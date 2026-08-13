LendOS Announces LendOS Connect, Live in Production with Leading Private Credit Participants

Building the Market Infrastructure for Modern Private Credit

The agent-facing signing portal puts source-validated trade data directly in agents' hands, connecting lenders and agents in a single workflow

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LendOS today announced that LendOS Connect, an agent-facing signing portal built to eliminate the friction that slows private credit transfer settlement, is live in production. Since going live, it has processed real-world transfers with some of the market's most active participants, including Blackstone and Wilmington Trust.

The growth in private credit has shown that the scale of the asset class needs purpose-built technology. Deal structures vary, administrative processes differ across organizations, and critical ownership information often moves through disconnected emails, spreadsheets, and manual reconciliations before a transaction can be completed.

Built to address the needs of today's private credit ecosystem, LendOS Connect provides a trusted digital network between lenders and agents. Rather than relying on multiple handoffs of information, participants work from source-validated records published directly from a lender's system of record. Ownership changes can be reviewed, validated, and completed through a single workflow, reducing operational complexity while improving confidence in the underlying data.

LendOS Connect creates direct connectivity between market participants and establishes a common operational workflow, an important step toward the modern market infrastructure private credit needs to continue evolving.

HOW IT WORKS

Lenders use LendOS Core to service loans, manage assignments, and publish ownership information directly to Connect. Agents review accurate, source-validated records and execute the required documentation through a single, integrated workflow. This eliminates unnecessary reconciliation, reduces operational risk, and strengthens trust in the information used to complete ownership changes.

Because lenders and agents operate from the same trusted source of information, Connect functions as a shared operational layer for ownership activity, facilitating the exchange and validation of the underlying data while preserving ownership and control.

"Private credit works differently than broadly syndicated loans. Asset managers originate, arrange, and control their own ecosystems, including their agent relationships. LendOS Connect is our answer to that dynamic, built to keep improving, and being in production with Blackstone, Wilmington Trust, and others means it's already being tested against the real world. The idea is simple: lenders establish their own trusted data, publish it to their agents, and have it validated on the spot." — Josh Herrera, Co-Founder and President, LendOS

FIRST ADOPTERS

Wilmington Trust provided early feedback that helped shape LendOS Connect and was the first agent onboarded when the portal went live.

"LendOS Connect gives us an efficient way to review and execute private credit assignments. Having been involved since the beginning, we worked closely with the LendOS team to make sure the portal was fit for purpose, so we could hit the ground running at launch." — Bobby Weil, Senior Vice President & Head of U.S. Loan Agency, Wilmington Trust

Blackstone relies on LendOS Connect to create a direct line between itself and its agents for private credit transfer settlements.

"As one of the most active participants in private credit, operational efficiency at scale matters to us. LendOS Connect gives us a direct, reliable way to work with our agents on transfer settlements: less back and forth, better data, faster execution." — Sean Cort, Senior Managing Director and Head of Blackstone Credit & Insurance Operations, Blackstone

WHAT'S NEXT

LendOS Connect continues to grow as additional agents join the network and new capabilities are introduced. As participation expands, Connect becomes more than a settlement workflow. It becomes shared market infrastructure that helps participants interact through trusted information, standardized processes, and direct connectivity.

LendOS believes the next phase of private credit's evolution will require modern market infrastructure that supports efficient ownership changes across an increasingly complex ecosystem of lenders, agents, and service providers. Connect represents an important step toward that vision, helping establish the foundation for a more connected and efficient private credit market.

About LendOS

Founded in 2022, LendOS is a private credit operations platform purpose-built for the corporate debt market. Its products, including LendOS Core and LendOS Connect, support asset managers, agents, and service providers across the full deal lifecycle, from loan servicing and trade management through transfer settlement. Learn more at www.lendos.io.

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SOURCE LendOS