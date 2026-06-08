Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation Launches Pre-Competitive Research Accelerator for LGS and Associated Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation today announced the launch of the LGS and Associated DEE Research Accelerator, a pre-competitive partnership that brings together industry, academia, and patient advocacy to remove shared barriers in research for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and associated developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE).

LGS is a severe, treatment-resistant epilepsy that begins in childhood and causes lifelong intellectual and physical disability. Despite available therapies, most patients continue to have seizures, and many carry additional DEE diagnoses. The need for better treatments and clearer development pathways remains high.

The Accelerator gives members a direct role in tackling shared roadblocks through an annual meeting and year-round working groups. Priorities include stratifying patients by biomarkers to measure treatment response and using natural history data as a real-world evidence arm in clinical trials. That data includes the Foundation's Collaborative Outcomes Registry (LGS-CORE), a natural history study within its broader Learn From Every Patient Database initiative, giving members access to evidence directly relevant to clinical development.

"Progress in LGS has been slowed by problems no single organization can solve alone, including inconsistent endpoints and the lack of a shared evidence base," said Tracy Dixon-Salazar, PhD, President and CEO of the LGS Foundation. "The Accelerator gives the community a place to fix those barriers together, so the science moves faster and patients see the benefit sooner."

The Accelerator is built for biopharmaceutical companies advancing therapies for LGS and associated DEE, working in a shared setting alongside academic experts and patient and family representatives.

Industry organizations interested in participating may contact the LGS Foundation at [email protected]. More information is available at LGSFoundation.org.

About the LGS Foundation

The Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by LGS and associated developmental and epileptic encephalopathies through research, education, advocacy, and support. The Foundation advances research that overlaps LGS with the many other DEEs that affect the community it serves.

SOURCE Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation