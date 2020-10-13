Less Junk, More Happiness as Decluttering Surges in 2020

From January to September 2020, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? customers continued to cite 'decluttering' as the number one reason for needing junk removal, with an increase of 5% over the same period in 2019. In addition, recent months have also shown a steady increase in customers citing moving, renovating or purchasing big ticket items as a reason for using 1-800-GOT-JUNK? services, making up for 20% of the company's business in total. These trends have driven up to a 10% increase in jobs year over year for the junk hauling giant.

"It's clear customers are not only spending more time at home, but they're also investing in their home," says 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Managing Director David St. James. "People want to make more room at home for living, working and doing the things that they enjoy, so they are removing clutter, renovating, buying big ticket items or moving into a new space entirely."

1-800-GOT-JUNK? prides itself on making junk disappear by helping customers get rid of unwanted items, recycling the recyclables and donating the donatables along the way. Whether decluttering, moving, or renovating, no job is too big for its friendly, uniformed Truck Team Members.

With health and safety a top priority, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? offers No Contact Junk Removal, allowing for the estimate, junk removal, and payment to be completed without direct contact. In addition, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? has taken proactive steps to keep their customers and teams safe, including physical distancing, frequent hand washing, disinfecting high touch surfaces, and wearing gloves.

ABOUT 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of our happy team members, convenient services, and customer-first philosophy, we make the ordinary business of junk removal exceptional. We are passionate about recycling and donating to charity. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in approximately 155 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

