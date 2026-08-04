Let's Bake the Rules: PiiPER Launches at Target and Walmart with Buttercream Frostings, Edible Glitter Dust, Color Sprays and More

The new baking brand ditches the perfectionism of legacy labels for self-expression in the kitchen, with rollout to Kroger, Michaels and Amazon later this month

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The baking aisle has looked the same for decades, dominated by tradition-first brands. PiiPER is betting the next generation of bakers wants something else entirely, and today launched its debut lineup of buttercream frostings, edible glitter dust, color sprays and more at Target and Walmart. Built on the idea that baking should be fun, not flawless. The line rolls out to Kroger, Michaels and Amazon later this month.

PiiPER Family Product Shot

"My teenage daughter loves to bake, and I kept noticing that nothing on the shelf matched how much fun she was having with it," said Co-Founder of PiiPER Matthew Biggins. "The best-tasting products were either expensive or time-consuming to make from scratch, and everything else looked like it was made in 1985."

PiiPER's debut collection puts scratch-baked flavor and bakery-quality finishes within reach at mass-retail prices: a buttercream frosting line with trend-forward flavors, toppings that are as edible as they are decorative and more. Three additional limited-time buttercream frosting flavors, Pumpkin Chai, Candy Corn and Caramel Apple, both without any artificial coloring, will also arrive at Target this fall.

PiiPER Hero Products

Buttercream Frosting Vanilla Vibes (MSRP $5.99)

Buttercream Frosting Brownie Batter (MSRP $5.99)

Edible Glitter Dust - Gold Rush (MSRP $5.99)

Edible Glitter Dust - Chrome (MSRP $5.99)

Edible Flakes - Real Silver (MSRP $5.99)

Color Spray - Gold Rush (MSRP $5.49)

Color Spray - Chrome (MSRP $5.49)

For this generation, baking can be as much about sharing the creation as eating it. In a crowded online world, PiiPER is a vibrant (and delicious) invitation for everyone to self-express while also hanging up and hanging out.

"When creating PiiPER products, one of our goals was to inspire younger generations to stop doomscrolling and get creative in the kitchen," said Director of Product Development at PiiPER Ashley Vickery. "The Buttercream Frosting you can eat straight from the tub, the Edible Glitter, the Color Sprays; these were all designed around the idea that the process should be as exciting as the finished product."

For more information about PiiPER, its products and the color the brand is bringing to the baking aisle, check out piiper.com. PiiPER is now available at Target and Walmart, and will be rolling out to other major retailers like Kroger, Michaels and Amazon this month.

About PiiPER

PiiPER is bringing the creativity and innovation the baking aisle has been missing. More than vibrant colors and trendy flavors, the brand pushes bakers past tradition toward self-expression, community and a little mess. The brand is changing the way the next generation thinks about baking, bringing bold flavor and inspiration to bakers of all skill levels with buttercream frostings, glitter dust, color spray and more. PiiPER products are designed for bakers of all ages, as well as anyone who values creativity and experimentation in the kitchen. PiiPER will be available in major US retailers, including Target, Walmart, Kroger, Michaels and Amazon starting this month.

Media Contact:

Maddison Cervantes

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SOURCE PiiPER