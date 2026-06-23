Letsia Holding Enters a New Growth Phase Under Mohamed Rabie Moawad

DUBAI, UAE, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Letsia Holding has announced the launch of a new strategic growth phase focused on strengthening its institutional structure and accelerating its expansion into international markets, as part of its long-term vision to position itself as a diversified global group operating across technology, fintech, education, investment, and digital infrastructure.

As Letsia Holding enters a new growth phase, the vision continues to evolve toward global scale. Leading with vision toward a future driven by innovation and growth.

Under the leadership of Founder and Chairman Mohamed Rabie Moawad, the group is entering what it describes as its "next growth phase" — a stage focused on governance enhancement, operational scalability, and expanding its footprint across Europe and the Middle East.

Unlike the company's earlier expansion phases, which focused on building and launching specialized ventures, this new phase emphasizes institutional maturity, strategic partnerships, and long-term market readiness.

Letsia Holding currently operates through multiple specialized entities, including Letsia Pay for digital payment solutions, Letsia AI for software and artificial intelligence development, Letsia Youth for startup incubation and entrepreneurial empowerment, Letsia EDU for educational and vocational initiatives, and OD Fund, a platform connecting startups and businesses with investors.

The group is also actively developing Letsia HyperDC in Saudi Arabia, an advanced green data center and enterprise cloud platform based in Riyadh, with an initial first-phase investment of SAR 50 million. The project is designed to support the growing demand for cloud computing, enterprise hosting, and high-performance digital infrastructure across the region.

Mohamed Rabie Moawad stated: "The next stage for Letsia is no longer about building from zero. It is about scaling what we have built, strengthening governance, and preparing the group for larger opportunities and stronger global positioning."

He added that the company's roadmap includes entering new markets, increasing investments in advanced technologies, and building stronger operational systems aligned with international standards.

The company also confirmed that this phase includes internal restructuring initiatives, stronger compliance frameworks, and the development of new business models aimed at improving efficiency and supporting sustainable long-term growth.

As digital transformation continues to reshape industries worldwide, Letsia Holding aims to position itself among the region's emerging business groups by combining technology, investment, entrepreneurship, and infrastructure within one integrated ecosystem.

This strategic transition reflects the company's commitment to creating long-term value, strengthening its market presence, and building a future-ready organization capable of competing on a global scale.

Media Contact:

Reena Malhota

Director

Letsia Holding

+971502970379

[email protected]

www.letsia.org

SOURCE Letsia