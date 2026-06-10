"LETTERKENNY LIVE" ANNOUNCES 2027 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR FEATURING CAST FROM THE HIT TV COMEDY, ALL-NEW SKETCHES AND MORE

STARRING JARED KEESO, NATHAN DALES, MICHELLE MYLETT, K. TREVOR WILSON, DYLAN PLAYFAIR, ANDREW HERR, TYLER JOHNSTON, EVAN STERN, AND MARK FORWARD

TICKET PRESALES START MONDAY, JUNE 15 at 12pm LOCAL at

letterkennylive.com

"LETTERKENNY LIVE" BROUGHT TO YOU BY PUPPERS PREMIUM LAGER

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After sold out tours in 2020 and 2022, the stars of the wildly popular award-winning Crave & Hulu Original Series LETTERKENNY are bringing a brand new "LETTERKENNY LIVE" tour across North America in 2027. The cast is reuniting for the first time since the acclaimed series concluded its groundbreaking 12-season run, offering the exclusive experience of watching new "Letterkenny" material. "LETTERKENNY LIVE" is an all-new original show with never-before-seen sketches and material featuring fan-favorite cast members from the hit series.

"LETTERKENNY LIVE" stars Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), Michelle Mylett (Katy), K. Trevor Wilson (Squirrely Dan), Dylan Playfair (Reilly), Andrew Herr (Jonesy), Tyler Johnston (Stewart), Evan Stern (Roald), and Mark Forward (Coach). The highly anticipated "Letterkenny Live" 2027 Tour is produced by New Metric Media, presented by Puppers Premium Lager and promoted by Show and Tell.

The stars of LETTERKENNY reunite for all-new live show, announce tour across US and Canada Post this

"LETTERKENNY LIVE" 2027 North American Tour

February 04, Toronto, ON, The Theatre at Great Canadian

February 05, Rama, ON, Casino Rama

February 06, Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

February 08, St. Louis, MO, The Fabulous Fox Theatre

February 09, Milwaukee, WI, Miller High Life Theatre

February 11, Philadelphia, PA, The Liacouras Center

February 12, Boston, MA, Agganis Arena

February 13, New York, NY, Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden

February 15, Nashville, TN, Opry House

February 16, Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre

February 18, Cedar Park, TX, H-E-B Center

February 19, Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre

February 21, Allen, TX, Credit Union of Texas Event Centre

February 23, Denver, CO, Bellco Theatre

February 25, Los Angeles, CA, YouTube Theater

February 26, Las Vegas, NV, PH Live at Planet Hollywood

March 02, Vancouver, BC, Orpheum

March 03, Portland, OR, Theater of the Clouds

March 04, Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater

March 06, Calgary, AB, Grey Eagle Casino Event Centre

March 07, Edmonton, AB, Edmonton EXPO Centre

March 10, Winnipeg, MB, Canada Life Centre

March 11, St. Paul, MN, Roy Wilkins Auditorium

March 12, Rosemont, IL, Rosemont Theatre

Ticket presales begin Monday, June 15 at 12pm local time, with an exclusive presale code accessible when signing up to the Letterkenny newsletter at letterkennylive.com. General ticket sales start Friday, June 19 at 10am local time.

ARTIST PRESALE: MONDAY, JUNE 15 at 12pm LOCAL

TICKETMASTER PRESALE: TUESDAY, JUNE 16 at 10am LOCAL

PROMOTER PRESALE: TUESDAY, JUNE 16 at 10am LOCAL

VENUE/RADIO/OTHERS PRESALE: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17 at 10am LOCAL

GENERAL ONSALE: FRIDAY, JUNE 19 at 10am LOCAL

Tickets and info for "LETTERKENNY LIVE" 2027 available at letterkennylive.com.

A limited number of Gold, Silver, and Bronze VIP packages are available for each show which feature preferred seating, cast Q&A access, and exclusive memorabilia.

Gold Package:

Gold tier preferred seating location

Professional photograph / Meet & Greet opportunity with the cast

Premium printed exclusive VIP tour poster autographed by the cast

Q&A with all cast members

Commemorative VIP tour laminate & lanyard

Priority merchandise shopping before doors open to the general public

Silver Package:

Silver tier preferred seating location

Premium printed exclusive VIP tour poster

Q&A with all cast members

Commemorative VIP tour laminate & lanyard

Priority merchandise shopping before doors open to the general public

Bronze Package:

Bronze tier preferred seating location

Premium printed exclusive VIP tour poster

Q&A with all cast members

Commemorative VIP tour laminate & lanyard

Priority merchandise shopping before doors open to the general public

VIDEO: "LETTERKENNY LIVE" tour trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=2Ft5Oo_Rvog

Catch-up on all 12 seasons of LETTERKENNY before the tour starts, now available to stream on Crave and YouTube (@shozertv) in Canada and Hulu in the U.S.

ABOUT New Metric Media

Based in Toronto, New Metric Media is an award-winning independent studio specializing in building comedy brands across TV production, live entertainment, distribution and licensing.

A recipient of the Banff World Media Festival's 2018 Innovative Producer Award, Playback's 2022 Production Company of the Year and 2025 Strategist of the Year, the company's slate of programming includes hit Hulu/Crave original comedy Letterkenny and spinoff series Shoresy, the CTV/CW/Roku hit comedy series Children Ruin Everything, the acclaimed Crave comedy Bria Mack Gets a Life, and the GameTV/Paramount+ Canada satirical miniseries Hate the Player: The Ben Johnson Story.

New Metric Media's consumer-facing YouTube channel, shozerTV, delivers the best in Canadian and international comedy to audiences worldwide, featuring a curated mix of original and acquired scripted and unscripted series, podcasts, stand-up specials, and sketch.

New Metric Media is recognized as a leader in 360-degree brand marketing through its success with Letterkenny and Shoresy off-screen extensions including alcohol brands Puppers Premium Lager and Gus 'N Bruno whiskey, the sold-out LETTERKENNY LIVE North American theater tour and the Shoresy Classic hockey event where the cast competes in friendly hockey matches against NHL alumni.

ABOUT SHOW AND TELL

Show and Tell is a live entertainment company founded by veteran producer Sam Kinken. Throughout his career, he has promoted sold-out events and national and international tours for Letterkenny, Trixie & Katya, Bo Burnham, David Sedaris, Fran Lebowitz, Hannah Gadsby, Mel Brooks, Vir Das, Dan & Phil, Bianca Del Rio, Jinkx Monsoon, Pod Save America, and many more. With Show and Tell, he continues to develop, produce, and promote the best of live comedy, spoken-word, theatrical, and touring events, bringing the world's most distinctive voices to stages across North America and beyond.

Press requests to Sheila Kenny at Right On! PR

[email protected], 917 847 9977

SOURCE LETTERKENNY LIVE