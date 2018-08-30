Leukapheresis Market by Product, Leukopak, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, August 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The leukapheresis products and leukopaks markets are projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% and 46.4%, respectively.







The leukapheresis products market is expected to reach USD 27.7 million by 2023 from an estimated USD 19.4 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.4%. The leukopaks market is expected to reach USD 445.6 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 46.4%. Leukopaks are enriched leukapheresis products that contain higher concentrations of leukocytes. The increasing incidence and prevalence of leukemia and growing demand for leukopaks for research applications are some of the factors driving the growth of these markets. However, the high cost of therapeutic leukapheresis and leukopaks and stringent donor recruitment criteria are restraining the growth of this market to a certain extent.







The leukoreduction filters segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



By type, the leukapheresis products market is segmented into leukapheresis devices and leukapheresis disposables.The leukapheresis devices segment is further subsegmented into apheresis devices, leukapheresis columns & cell separators, and leukoreduction filters.







The leukoreduction filters segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This high growth-rate can be attributed to the increasing adoption of leukoreduction filters by researchers.







The isolated PBMCs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



On the basis of type, the leukopaks market is segmented into mobilized leukopaks, non-mobilized leukopaks, diseased leukopaks, and isolated PBMCs.The isolated PBMCs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.







This growth can be attributed to the increasing focus of researchers on cell-based therapies including CAR-T therapy targeted development.







Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



In 2017, the Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global leukapheresis market.This regional segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.







The presence of a large number of pharma and biotech companies and research institutes in China and India and improving life science research infrastructure in several APAC countries are the major factors driving the growth of this regional market.







Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:



• By Company Type – Tier 1–46%, Tier 2–33% and Tier 3–21%



• By Designation – C-level–43%, Director Level–35%, Others–22%



• By Region – North America–34%, Europe–26%, Asia Pacific–24%, RoW–16%







The prominent players in the global in the leukapheresis products market include Asahi Kasei Medical (Japan), Fresenius (Germany), Haemonetics (US), Terumo BCT (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), and Macopharma (France). Some prominent players in the leukopaks market are HemaCare (US), AllCells (US), StemExpress (US), PPA Research Group (US), Key Biologics (US), Caltag Medsystem (UK), ZenBio (US), Precision for Medicine (US), and BioIVT (US).







Research Coverage:



The report analyzes the various leukapheresis products & leukopaks and their adoption patterns.It aims to estimate the market size and future growth potential of the global leukapheresis products market for different segments such as type, application, end user, and region.







It also aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of the global leukoapks market for different segments such as type, indication, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.







