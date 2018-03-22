"Leupold's Fresh Tracks with Randy Newberg" Moves to Amazon Prime Video

"We portray the passion and reality behind public land hunting to show how hunting occurs for the average American. It's how we procure our food, participate in the natural world, and engage in conservation," said Newberg. "Being available to 70 million Amazon Prime subscribers and unlimited YouTube viewers allows us to reach more hunters and show how a hunter views the natural world."

"Leupold has been proud to support Randy and his message for a decade," said Bruce Pettet, president and chief executive officer for Leupold & Stevens, Inc. "His relentless commitment to public land hunting makes Fresh Tracks a unique, dynamic program that will resonate well with the digital audience."

"Randy Newberg has been a passionate and authentic voice for hunting and public lands," said David Brinker, SITKA Gear's big game marketing manager. "We're excited to see Randy pioneering a new platform for hunting media. Amazon Prime gives Randy an opportunity to share his message of public lands, conservation, and hunting to a broader audience."

Decades of hunting all species across public lands has provided the experience to become the leading advocate for the self-guided hunter. Newberg works with brands such as Leupold, Nosler, Howa, Sitka, Bowtech, Gerber, Kenetrek Boots, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Mystery Ranch, onXHunt, Orion Coolers, goHUNT.com, and Rocky Mountain Hunting Calls.

Find Leupold's Fresh Tracks with Randy Newberg exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube, accompanied by Newberg's long-standing HuntTalk.com web forum. Listen to Leupold's Hunt Talk Podcast for relevant hunting and conservation issues. Learn more at RandyNewberg.com, http://Facebook.com/RandyNewberg and http://Instagram.Com/RandyNewbergHunter

Randy Newberg takes viewers along amazing hunts with America's most dedicated public land hunter. On public lands, it is often man versus himself, as the terrain and conditions demand more – but Newberg usually finds a way to succeed. Discussions of wildlife conservation and public land advocacy are shown along the way through the eyes of a hunter who is deeply connected to the lands and the animals that inhabit it. Visit RandyNewberg.com

