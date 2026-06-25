Level Legal Earns Ranking in Chambers and Partner 2026 Litigation Support Guide for eDiscovery

The Company Earns Band 3 Ranking in its First Year of Submitting Application to Chambers

DALLAS, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Legal, a trusted advisor to legal teams on technology-enabled legal services, including digital forensics, eDiscovery, managed review, and consulting, today announced its ranking in the Chambers and Partners Litigation Support Guide for USA-Nationwide eDiscovery providers. The company entered the Chambers guide at Band 3.

This recognition highlights Level Legal's belief that technology, legal expertise, and exceptional client service work together to produce better outcomes. It reflects the strength of the team and the trust its clients place in its ability to solve complex litigation, investigation, and data challenges.

"We care deeply about the people we serve, and our purpose is to help them win," said Level Legal CEO Joey Seeber. "The validation from Chambers shows that our focus on transparency in our partnerships is working. This ranking means more to us than any other award we have won because it's based on our clients' words and experiences. When they succeed, we succeed."

Speaking to Chambers researchers, Level Legal clients discussed how this approach helps them achieve outcomes:

"Level Legal has a deep understanding of eDiscovery and takes a strategic approach to managing the overall process. It is not afraid to try new technologies and features where appropriate."

"Level Legal is very aware of my organization's business needs and proactively advises us on the changing landscape, current regulations and industry standards and best practices."

"Level Legal is consistent in their delivery of high-quality work. They have incredible responsiveness, and all of the project managers are extremely knowledgeable, friendly and easy to work with. They always anticipate and meet my needs."

"Level Legal are consummate professionals. They blow away the competition in terms of client service, particularly with project management and managed document review. They consistently operate at a high level with limited handholding and constantly deliver a thoughtful and tailored work product."

In addition to the company's recognition as a Band 3 eDiscovery provider, Level Legal Client Solutions Partner Daniel Bonner was individually recognized due to client praise, with the potential to rank next year.

Chambers and Partners Litigation Support is a comprehensive guide to the leading professional services providers in key markets, covering core support services and the providers that deliver them. The eDiscovery USA-Nationwide section ranks the top eDiscovery providers based on in-depth market analysis and independent research.

About Level Legal

Level Legal is redefining legal services through the power of data. Based in Dallas, the company provides forensic, eDiscovery, managed review, and consulting services to clients seeking a disciplined approach to eDiscovery. Level Legal builds evidence-first, defensible workflows with human accountability at the center, delivering delight through clarity, reliability, and high-touch partnership.

Built by and designed for litigators, Level Legal approaches eDiscovery as part of the advocacy story, not a technical workflow to be offloaded. The focus is on judgment, defensibility, and clarity so legal teams can move quickly without compromising credibility.

With decades of experience handling eDiscovery-intensive disputes, internal investigations, and multi-party litigation, Level Legal knows what AmLaw teams and Fortune 500 clients expect: A partner who is steady, accountable, and aligned with their high expectations.

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(713) 560-9225

SOURCE Level Legal