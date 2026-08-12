Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Replimune Group, Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 5, 2026 - REPL

Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims: CEO Sushil Patel and CFO Emily Hill are named as individual defendants in a securities class action alleging Replimune's RP1 disclosures omitted unresolved FDA study-design concerns.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) of a pending securities class action brought on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between October 20, 2025 and April 10, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

REPL shares closed at a Class Period high of $10.73 on December 8, 2025 and closed at $1.70 on April 13, 2026, a cumulative decline of $9.03 per share, or approximately 84.16%. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on October 5, 2026.

The Named Individual Defendants

The securities action names Sushil Patel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at all relevant times, and Emily Hill, Chief Financial Officer at all relevant times, alongside the Company. As claimed, both officers held the power and authority to control the contents of Replimune's SEC reports, press releases, and presentations to analysts and institutional investors during the Class Period.

Alleged Control Person Liability

The securities action asserts claims under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 in addition to Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5. As claimed:

Both officers allegedly received copies of the reports and press releases at issue prior to or shortly after issuance and had the ability to prevent or correct them.

received copies of the reports and press releases at issue prior to or shortly after issuance and had the ability to prevent or correct them. Each certified periodic filings under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, including Sections 302 and 906, for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025.

The complaint alleges those filings omitted that previously communicated FDA study-design concerns regarding the RPL-001-16 (IGNYTE) single-arm trial had not been addressed.

those filings omitted that previously communicated FDA study-design concerns regarding the RPL-001-16 (IGNYTE) single-arm trial had not been addressed. The complaint further alleges the officers did not disclose that the resubmission relied on an early unplanned analysis from RP1-104 covering only 40 patients, or 10% of planned enrollment.

the officers did not disclose that the resubmission relied on an early unplanned analysis from RP1-104 covering only 40 patients, or 10% of planned enrollment. Section 20(a) may impose liability on controlling persons for the alleged primary violations of the entity they controlled.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. Here, the complaint alleges that senior officers certified filings describing the RP1 resubmission as a complete response to the FDA while study-design concerns the agency had communicated remained unresolved." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Scienter Allegations Against the Officers

Because of their positions and access to material non-public information, the individual defendants allegedly knew that the adverse facts had not been disclosed and that the Company's positive representations were then materially misleading. The action seeks to recover damages for purchasers who acquired REPL securities at allegedly inflated prices.

Submit your information to learn more or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the REPL Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the REPL lawsuit? A: The complaint names Replimune Group, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What specific misstatements does the REPL lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Replimune Group, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the status of its RP1 biologics license resubmission, including that previously communicated FDA study-design concerns had been addressed and that the resubmission was a complete response to the July 2025 complete response letter, during the Class Period. When the FDA's rejection of the BLA was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the REPL class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my REPL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP