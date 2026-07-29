Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Wix.com Ltd. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 22, 2026 - WIX

The pending lawsuit alleges Complaint alleges senior Wix.com Ltd. officers controlled challenged AI-related disclosures while WIX investors suffered a $126.42 per-share decline.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026. Find out if you qualify for recovery. Contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

WIX fell from a closing price of $181.74 on May 20, 2025 to a closing price of $55.32 on May 13, 2026, after a series of corrective disclosures allegedly caused the stock to fall at various points during the Class Period. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 22, 2026.

Named Officers and Alleged Control Authority

The complaint names Avishai Abrahami, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Lior Shemesh, Chief Financial Officer, and Nir Zohar, Co-Founder and President, as individual defendants. The action contends these officers possessed authority over Wix's SEC filings, press releases, shareholder updates, and market communications during the Class Period.

As pleaded, the control person allegations focus on whether senior leadership had access to material information concerning Wix's AI offerings, Base44 cost pressures, Wix Harmony capabilities, and professional developer customer trends while the Company allegedly continued to make positive statements about AI competitiveness and growth prospects.

Alleged Section 20(a) Control Person Liability

The lawsuit asserts that the individual defendants were positioned to prevent or correct allegedly misleading statements before those statements reached investors. The control person theory is tied to practical investor harm: shareholders allegedly purchased WIX securities at inflated prices before successive disclosures and analyst reassessments reduced the market value of their holdings.

Key control person allegations include:

The individual defendants allegedly had power and authority over Wix's public disclosures.

had power and authority over Wix's public disclosures. The complaint claims they received or had access to information concerning AI product performance and competitive pressure.

The filing alleges that public statements overstated the commercial and financial benefits of Wix's AI products.

that public statements overstated the commercial and financial benefits of Wix's AI products. The action asserts that AI compute and marketing costs tied to Base44 were understated before investors saw their financial impact.

The lawsuit alleges that Wix Harmony's 'holes' and 'missing capabilities' were material to investors evaluating Wix's AI strategy.

SOX Certifications and Investor Accountability Issues

The complaint further alleges that the 2024 Form 20-F included Sarbanes-Oxley certifications signed by Abrahami and Shemesh. Those certifications allegedly stated that the annual report did not contain untrue statements of material fact or omit facts necessary to make the statements not misleading.

Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete, particularly where investors are being asked to value growth based on emerging technology claims. Here, the complaint alleges senior officers controlled disclosures while WIX shares later lost substantial value as AI-related risks and product limitations came into focus. -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Start your claim now or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com | Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions About the WIX Lawsuit

Q: What is the WIX class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026. The complaint alleges Wix overstated the competitiveness and performance of its AI-powered product offerings while understating development, compute, and marketing costs.

Q: What specific misstatements does the WIX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Wix made materially false or misleading statements regarding its AI product offerings, Wix Harmony capabilities, Base44-related costs, and the Company's ability to compete for professional developer customers. When later disclosures addressed these issues, WIX shares declined sharply.

Q: Who may be eligible in the WIX investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased WIX stock or securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether shares are still held.

Q: What court was the WIX class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois and asserts claims under the federal securities laws.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the WIX lawsuit? A: The complaint names Wix.com Ltd. and individual defendants including senior executives who allegedly signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with large documented losses and provide oversight of the litigation on behalf of all class members.

Q: What if I already sold my WIX shares? A: Eligibility is based on when the shares were purchased and whether losses were suffered. Investors who bought during the Class Period and later sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate in any potential recovery.

Q: What does it cost to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate in a securities class action. These cases are generally handled on a contingency basis, and any attorneys' fees and expenses are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP