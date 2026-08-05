Lewie Launches Fundraising Initiative to Accelerate Growth of Its Beauty-Forward Smile-Care Brand

Dentist-developed oral-care company seeks $3 Million to expand distribution, scale marketing and advance a growing pipeline of innovative smile-care products

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lewie, the emerging beauty-positioned oral-care brand redefining how consumers care for their smiles, today announced a $3 Million fundraising initiative designed to accelerate the company's current growth momentum and support its next phase of expansion.

The capital will be used to increase retail and hospitality distribution, expand consumer marketing, scale inventory and manufacturing, and advance Lewie's growing pipeline of beauty-forward oral-care and wellness products.

Founded by dentist and entrepreneur Dr. Amanda Lewis, Lewie is building a differentiated position at the intersection of oral health, beauty, wellness and convenience. The company has developed a portfolio of thoughtfully designed products that make effective smile care easier to incorporate into consumers' daily lives, whether they are at home, at work or traveling.

"Lewie has reached an important inflection point," said Dr. Amanda Lewis, founder and CEO of Lewie. "We have built a distinctive brand, developed products that solve real consumer needs and established meaningful momentum across online, retail and hospitality channels. This fundraising initiative will allow us to move faster, reach more consumers and build Lewie into a defining brand within the rapidly evolving smile-care category."

Building on Established Growth Momentum

Lewie's current portfolio includes patented biodegradable Floss Discs, dentist-developed Smile Whitening Wands, travel-ready smile-care products, the Lewie Purse Pack and the recently launched Restore Ritual Kit, a premium nighttime ritual pairing ultra-gentle mouth tape with a nourishing recovery balm.

"Our momentum demonstrates that consumers are ready for a more modern approach to smile care," Lewis said. "They want products that are effective and dentist-developed, but they also expect thoughtful ingredients, convenience, sustainability and beautiful design. Lewie was created to bring all of those expectations together."

Capital to Support the Next Stage of Expansion

Lewie intends to deploy the new capital across several primary growth priorities:

Expanding retail, e-commerce and hospitality distribution

Increasing awareness through brand marketing, sampling and strategic partnerships

Scaling manufacturing, inventory and supply-chain capabilities

Supporting new product development and commercialization

Growing the company's sales, marketing and operational infrastructure

Strengthening Lewie's position across the beauty, wellness, travel and oral-care categories

The company is seeking investment from individuals, family offices, consumer-product investors and strategic partners who recognize the opportunity to modernize a large, established category through stronger branding, differentiated innovation and a more consumer-centered product experience.

"Oral health is fundamental to overall health, confidence and well-being, yet the category has historically been presented in a highly clinical and functional way," Lewis said. "Lewie is creating a new kind of smile-care company—one that combines professional credibility with beauty, wellness and everyday relevance. This raise will help us capitalize on the foundation we have already built."

A New Vision for the Oral-Care Aisle

Lewie was created after Dr. Lewis spent more than two decades working with patients in clinical dentistry and observing a persistent gap between the importance of oral health and the products available to support it throughout the day.

The company's long-term vision is to establish smile care as a recognized part of the broader beauty and wellness routine while giving consumers more convenient ways to care for their oral health wherever life takes them.

About Lewie

Lewie is a dentist-developed, female-owned smile-care company bringing beauty, confidence and thoughtful design to the oral-care aisle. Founded by dentist and entrepreneur Dr. Amanda Lewis, Lewie creates innovative, convenient and beautifully packaged products that help consumers keep their smiles ready for every moment. The company's portfolio includes patented biodegradable Floss Discs, Smile Whitening Wands, travel-ready smile-care products and the Restore Ritual Kit.

SOURCE Lewie, Inc.