Lewis Line Appoints Jackie Trimble as Director to Lead Growing Entertainment Division

The Los Angeles Publicity Firm Eyes the Wider Entertainment Industry as Roster of Breakout Artists and Label Partners Soars

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lewis Line, the Gen-Z-owned public relations firm based in LA, announces the appointment of Jackie Trimble as Director of Entertainment, where she will lead strategy and execution as the firm expands from music into the wider entertainment industry.

Jackie Trimble; Courtesy of Lewis Line

In the role, Trimble will oversee talent campaigns, media relations, and press strategy while helping guide the continued growth of Lewis Line's entertainment division across music and film. Her appointment comes as the agency continues to scale a roster of emerging and established talent working alongside partners including MDDN Records, Atlantic Records, AWAL, and Giant Music.

Lewis Line put itself on the map with its breakout campaign for ADÉLA, shortly following the release of Netflix's Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE. Spearheaded by Lewis, the campaign secured foundational interviews with Teen Vogue, J-14, and Out, generating more than 458 million in reach. That added credibility helped secure ADÉLA her first major label deal with Capitol Records, and an O-1 visa just in time for her 2025 tour, The Provocateur.

"Jackie embodies the tenacity that Lewis Line has been built upon," says Charlie Lewis, Founder of Lewis Line. "She is relentless and genuinely cares about the clients we work with. Bringing her onto our leadership team during this expansion is critical to our ability to continue to deliver consistent and exceptional results across all our accounts."

Trimble joins Lewis Line from Lucky Break Public Relations, the PRSA Los Angeles Agency of the Year, where she built her career executing press strategy, media relations, and event publicity across national entertainment, consumer, and advocacy campaigns. Over the last half decade the UCLA alum has worked across campaigns for OUTLOUD Music Festival, the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), WorldPride, the TikTok Awards, Out100, Duetti, and Von Dutch, among others.

Trimble's appointment marks a full-circle moment for the agency. She and Lewis first crossed paths at the start of their careers at Fingerprint Communications, the boutique firm led by Jessica Meisels, a protégé of prominent publicist Lizzie Grubman. One of Lewis Line's founding clients was the daughter of Paul Schindler, the entertainment attorney who co-founded Grubman Indursky & Schindler, P.C. alongside Lizzie's father, Allen Grubman. For Lewis, bringing Trimble on to direct the entertainment practice is both a professional milestone and a return to the connections that shaped where it all began.

"I've always been drawn to work where clear storytelling and strong execution come together to create real impact," said Jackie Trimble. "Charlie has created something bold and genuinely client-first, and I'm excited to bring my experience across music, the creator economy, and live events to the team as we continue growing the agency's entertainment practice."

For more information about Lewis Line or to inquire, visit www.lewislinepr.com and follow on Instagram at @lewislinepr.

For more information, please contact:

Charlie Lewis / [email protected] / 330-685-1070

SOURCE Lewis Line