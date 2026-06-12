Lewisburg, WV is Now Top-Of-The-List for "Next Great Music City"

Street Flavor Records and $PNDAT Entertainment Narrow Search to Two Finalists: Lewisburg, WV and Venice, FL

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a series of highly productive, closed-door meetings with municipal leaders across the country, independent music powerhouses Street Flavor Records and SPNDAT Entertainment have officially narrowed their search for America's next major music hub to two finalist cities: Lewisburg, West Virginia and Venice, Florida.

The joint venture, backed by a consortium of music industry insiders, is seeking to establish a sustainable, affordable "music oasis" to counter the skyrocketing cost of living in traditional hubs like Nashville, Austin, and Atlanta.

The announcement comes on the heels of what organizers described as an "electric" and "visionary" meeting with city planners and community leaders in Lewisburg.

"We went into Lewisburg expecting to see a charming Appalachian town, but what we found was a community that is absolutely primed to become a global creative capital," said Sonny Paradise, the veteran producer spearheading the initiative. "The energy in that room was undeniable. They don't just want to host the music industry; they want to partner with us to redefine how the industry operates. They understand the vision: creating a haven where artists can actually afford to live, breathe, and create without the crushing financial pressure of the current system."

While the five-city shortlist included strong contenders like Asheville, NC and Athens, GA, the selection committee determined that Lewisburg and Venice offered the most compelling combinations of shovel-ready infrastructure, cultural authenticity, and economic runway for displaced artists.

"This is no longer just a concept; it is happening," Paradise continued. "We are looking at two very different, but equally powerful canvases. Venice offers an incredible coastal lifestyle with a booming arts scene, while Lewisburg has this raw, authentic Appalachian soul and world-class venues already in place. Both cities have the potential to be the 'Third Coast' of the music industry. Now, it comes down to which city is ready to pull the trigger and make history with us."

The joint venture plans to make a final site selection in the coming weeks, followed by a formal unveiling of the development roadmap, which includes plans for a state-of-the-art recording complex, an immersive artist retreat, and a multi-tiered festival strategy.

About Street Flavor Records: Street Flavor Records is a leading independent label known for its eclectic roster and artist-first approach, with a history of discovering and nurturing groundbreaking talent in the underground music scene.

About SPNDAT Entertainment: SPNDAT Entertainment is a multi-faceted music company with interests in publishing, management, and touring. It has a proven track record of developing successful, long-term careers for its artists.

Contact: Lorenzo C Formato / 941-599-4917

SOURCE SPNDAT INC.