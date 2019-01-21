Lexani Motorcars: Hyper-Luxury World's First 2019 30" Extended Escalade Mobile Office

Literally speaking, the 30" stretch Viceroy dwarfs it's predecessors. From the wide-open layout, state of the art technology, and entertainment capabilities- no stone has been left unturned. Lexani Motorcar's world's first proprietary electronic partition—crafted to carry a curved smart TV, is just one of the numerous unique proprietary upgrades this discreet masterpiece boasts.

The Cadillac Escalade Viceroy comes equipped with multiple Apple iPad Pros integrated throughout the cabin via magnetic charging docks, diamond-stitched European leather power seats, a Control4 touch screen management system, airline style tables, security system, a raised ceiling with ambient LED and vivid star-liner lighting, a Mac Mini, upgraded air conditioning, and video conferencing.

For down time, the cabin has all the latest in entertainment from Playstation 4 to video streaming capabilities. Additionally Lexani Motorcars offers an upgraded VIP amenity package including luxury champagne flutes, quality crystal old fashioned glasses, and suede and leather line airline table add ons.

For the security-conscious Lexani Motorcars offers up to B7 level armoring which maintains the original appearance and design with superior optics. They have up fitted Escalades, Navigators, Yukons, Land Cruisers, Sequoias, and Mercedes-Benz Sprinters with stunning results.

For inquiries email info@lexanimotorcars.com or call 844-4-LEXANI, and visit LEXANIMOTORCARS.COM

SOURCE Lexani Motorcars

Related Links

https://www.lexanimotorcars.com

