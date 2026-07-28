LexisNexis Risk Solutions Ranked #1 and Named Established Leader by Juniper Research for Third Consecutive Time

The report highlights strong growth in identity verification adoption beyond traditional financial services, with ecommerce, gig economy and digital-native platforms increasingly investing in identity verification and lifecycle monitoring solutions.

Shane O'Sullivan, research director at Juniper Research, said, "An established leader in the digital identity verification (IDV) market must possess the operational scale to anchor trust across shifting regulatory frameworks and global enterprise networks. Success hinges on a vendor's ability to orchestrate physical document authentication, biometric liveness detection and real-time risk intelligence into a unified workflow. Ultimately, the market favours platforms that can neutralise sophisticated synthetic fraud and deepfake threats and navigate complex interoperability standards without introducing user friction."

Lexi Li, senior director, fraud and identity at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said, "This recognition shines a spotlight on our ability to help organizations establish trust, combat increasingly sophisticated fraud threats and deliver seamless digital experiences. Being ranked the leading provider for the third consecutive time speaks to our strengths in multi-dimensional identity intelligence, advanced analytics and layered risk-based decisioning capabilities, and reflects our team's dedication to innovating on behalf of customers."

Juniper Research forecasts that global spend on digital identity verification will rise 55% by 2030 in response to increasing demand across industries for trusted digital identity solutions.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions provides customers with information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with advanced technology and algorithms to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, the company has offices throughout the world, serves customers in more than 190 countries and territories and is part of RELX. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

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