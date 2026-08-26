LF AI & Data Foundation Welcomes AIRSEAI to Unite Open Source Embodied AI Ecosystem

Collaborative framework contributed by Shenzhen Institute of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics for Society addresses robotics fragmentation and ensures cross-platform hardware interoperability

Summary

LF AI & Data Foundation welcomes AIRSEAI, an open source embodied AI project designed to let robotic intelligence evolve through real deployment.

The project establishes a modular framework to solve fragmentation across proprietary robotics platforms, ensuring hardware and AI model interoperability.

The contribution provides a neutral home to accelerate the creation of practical, physical AI systems that interact seamlessly with the world.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LF AI & Data Foundation, a Linux Foundation umbrella organization supporting open source innovation in artificial intelligence and data under the Linux Foundation, today announced that AIRSEAI, an open source embodied AI project initiated by Shenzhen Institute of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics for Society (AIRS), has joined the Foundation. Together with LF AI & Data, AIRSEAI will provide a neutral home for global collaboration to accelerate the development of deployable embodied AI, or the integration of AI into physical systems, enabling them to interact with the world.

LF AI & Data Foundation

The embodied AI ecosystem is fragmented across proprietary robotic platforms, hardware-specific software stacks, isolated datasets and models that are difficult to evaluate or reuse. AIRSEAI, under the LF AI & Data Foundation, addresses this challenge with a unified framework that enables researchers, developers and manufacturers to test and deploy intelligence across diverse hardware architectures without vendor lock-in.

"Embodied AI presents new and complex challenges for how AI interacts with the physical world," said Mark Collier, general manager of AI & Infrastructure at the Linux Foundation and executive director of LF AI & Data. "By hosting AIRSEAI, the LF AI & Data Foundation is helping to break down proprietary silos that have long hindered robotics innovation, and providing an open, collaborative ecosystem that ensures the future of embodied AI is interoperable, scalable and driven by the global community."

AIRSEAI's three-stage roadmap advances embodied AI through modular single-robot intelligence, data-driven dual-arm manipulation and collective adaptive intelligence. AIRSEAI 2.0 accelerates this vision with production-ready features like vision-based tactile sensing and an elastic model zoo. Ultimately, future AIRSEAI 3.0 release updates will enable heterogeneous robots to seamlessly coordinate across distributed environments, creating a shared foundation for next-generation embodied AI.

"We are very happy to join the Linux Foundation family," said Shaoshan Liu, initiator of the AIRSEAI project and Director of Embodied AI at the Shenzhen Institute of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics for Society (AIRS). "We believe AIRSEAI provides essential open infrastructure for enabling robotic evolution. By connecting data, models, software and diverse robotic platforms, AIRSEAI allows robots to continuously learn, adapt and improve through real-world deployment, while enabling the broader community to build and share embodied intelligence on a common foundation."

Organizations interested in contributing to AIRSEAI or learning more about the project are encouraged to visit the project website and GitHub.

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SOURCE The Linux Foundation