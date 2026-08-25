LG ELECTRONICS BRINGS MASTERPIECES FROM THE MET INTO YOUR LIVING ROOM WITH ART- INSPIRED GALLERY TV AND LG GALLERY+ SERVICE

LG Announces New Collaboration with The Met and Lifestyle Display that Doubles as World-Class Artwork

News Summary:

LG Gallery+ subscribers can now adorn their living spaces with more than 100 works of art from across The Met collection, including works from the American Wing, the Museum's departments of Asian Art, European Paintings, and more.

LG's Gallery TV with Frame delivers high-quality display technology designed to showcase digital art. Powered by Mini LED backlighting and LG's α7 AI Processor, the LG Gallery TV with Frame is now available on LG.com with the 55-inch model starting at $1,299.99.

is now available on LG.com with the 55-inch model starting at $1,299.99. The TV is integrated with LG's Gallery+ platform, offering access to over 5,000 pieces of artwork, including works by Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet and Georges Seurat, plus a three-month free trial of Gallery+ premium.1

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics is collaborating with The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to transform your TV into a living canvas. Today, LG Gallery+ introduces 100 works of art from The Met collection including Paul Cézanne's 1890 oil on canvas painting Still Life with Apples and a Pot of Primroses; Utagawa Hiroshige's 1849-49 woodblock print, Seki; and Winslow Homer's 1895 oil on canvas painting, Northeaster.

LG Electronics is collaborating with The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to transform your TV into a living canvas. Today, LG Gallery+ introduces 100 works of art from The Met collection including Paul Cézanne’s 1890 oil on canvas painting Still Life with Apples and a Pot of Primroses; Utagawa Hiroshige’s 1849-49 woodblock print, Seki; and Winslow Homer’s 1895 oil on canvas painting, Northeaster.

Inspired by LG's tagline, Life's Good, subscribers of Gallery+ are invited to discover a subset of the 100+ selected artworks from The Met collection including highlights and less-known works that represent the good life including William Merritt Chase's 1892 oil on canvas painting, At the Seaside; and Édouard Manet's 1874 oil on canvas painting, The Monet Family in Their Garden at Argenteuil. This new activation allows users to select their favorite works to display and enjoy on their TVs at home, offering a new way to discover highlights from the Museum's collection which spans 5,000 years of art from around the globe.

LG Gallery+2, transforms any LG TV into a personalized, digital art showcase. Powered by LG's award-winning webOS platform, LG Gallery+ provides access to more than 5,000 works of art, including iconic works by Vincent van Gogh, Claude Monet and Georges Seurat, as well as contemporary and digital-first creations.

"Through the Gallery+ platform, subscribers are invited to select their favorite Met artworks to display on rotation – creating thematic presentations that reflect their personal style, mood, and love of art," says Josh Romm, Head of Global Licensing and Partnerships at The Met. "Aligning with The Met mission to share our vast collection with the world, this program allows consumers the opportunity to discover and explore a world of art from the comfort of home."

"We are proud to collaborate with one of the most famous museums in the world, The Met, to enhance the offerings available on LG Gallery+," said Matthew Durgin, VP of LG Content and Services at LG Electronics. "Now, the magic of The Met can be experienced from the comfort of home by communities across the globe. LG is proud to offer a new opportunity for people to connect with stories of art, culture, and history, and inspire the creativity and curiosity of our users."

Designed with LG's Gallery+ service in mind, the LG Gallery TV with Frame reimagines what a television can be and shapes the ambiance of a space. With its ultra-slim, flush-to-the-wall form factor and customizable interchangeable magnetic frames,3 the display is engineered to resemble framed artwork while delivering a high-quality viewing experience. When the screen is not being used for entertainment, Gallery mode transforms the TV showcasing artwork, personal photos or AI-generated visuals. The result is a display that can adapt to the user's mood, decor or occasion, whether serving as a subtle design element in everyday living spaces or making a statement when entertaining guests.

1 LG Gallery+ offers a free version on LG TVs, while the full premium version requires a monthly subscription with login and payment method registration. Internet connection and subscription required for select features. LG account required to access network-based smart services.

2 Service is available through a paid subscription. Three-month free trial available for LG Art TVS with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless cancelled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

3 Gallery TV with Frame includes a snow white colored attachable frame. Additional frames sold separately.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA