LG ELECTRONICS INVITES THE WORLD TO EXPERIENCE "INNOVATION IN TUNE WITH YOU" AT IFA 2026

LG to Showcase an Expanded AI Orchestra Designed Around European Lifestyles

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is inviting consumers from around the world to visit its exhibition at IFA 2026 in Berlin, Germany, from September 4 to 8. Under the theme "Innovation in Tune with You," LG will showcase its AI Home vision, powered by "Affectionate Intelligence," through integrated solutions that orchestrate connected experiences across customers' living spaces, lifestyles and everyday routines.

LG Electronics invites consumers from around the world to visit its exhibition at IFA 2026.

At IFA 2026, LG will unveil the next evolution of its AI Appliances Orchestra concept, showcasing an expanded, AI-powered connected ecosystem that builds on the debut of the concept last year. The booth will bring products, services and AI-powered experiences together to illustrate how LG's solutions can work in harmony to make life more convenient, personalized and efficient for European consumers.

The showcase will also highlight LG's latest AI TVs, designed to elevate home entertainment with intelligent features. Their enhanced visuals and sound bring on-screen moments to life for richer, more immersive viewing.

At Hall 18 of Messe Berlin, visitors will be able to explore real-world applications that demonstrate LG's AI vision across spaces, energy and connectivity. The booth's expanded AI Orchestra will demonstrate integrated AI Home solutions that show how AI can help create more efficient and connected living experiences tailored to European lifestyles.

For those unable to attend IFA in person, LG will be sharing the excitement of its IFA 2026 booth on the LG Global YouTube channel.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 89 trillion in 2025. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/ for the latest news.