LG TO SHOWCASE "LIFE'S GOOD 24/7 WITH AFFECTIONATE INTELLIGENCE" AT CES 2025

LG Electronics USA

Dec 03, 2024, 08:00 ET

Company to Transform Everyday Life with Personalized, AI-Powered Experiences

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) invites consumers worldwide to join the LG World Premiere press conference, starting at 08:00 (PST) on January 6 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Under the theme "Life's Good 24/7 with Affectionate Intelligence," the event will showcase LG's vision for a better life and preview the company's latest smart solutions ahead of CES 2025, scheduled for January 7-10.

With a global media audience, LG will highlight its commitment to delivering personalized, AI-driven experiences enabled by its Affectionate Intelligence. As a company evolving into a smart life solutions provider, LG is set to present a future blueprint that connects and expands diverse customer experiences and spaces, transforming everyday life through AI technology innovation.

The cutting-edge products and services revealed during the press conference will be showcased at LG's booth throughout CES 2025, where attendees can experience a fully integrated AI-driven environment that enriches every moment and connects various aspects of daily life.

LG World Premiere will be livestreamed on the LG website, LG Global YouTube channel and LG Global X channel.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $60 billion-plus global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions, and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

