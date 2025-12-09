LG UNVEILS NEW ERA OF LUXURY HOME CINEMA WITH LG MAGNIT 'ACTIVE MICRO LED' DISPLAY

With Active Matrix Technology and Dolby Vision HDR, 136-inch Display Delivers True Cinematic Immersion and Stunning 4K Visuals

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA has unveiled the LG MAGNIT "Active Micro LED" display, its latest innovation in home cinema that incorporates Active Matrix technology for ultra-precise control of every individual pixel. This next-generation model brings exceptional image clarity, contrast and depth, redefining the viewing experience with premium home entertainment. The new display will be launched for the U.S. market at CES® 2026, Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas.

LG Electronics USA unveils LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED display

The LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED display represents LG's premium MAGNIT lineup. With a 136-inch screen (about 10 feet wide and 5-1/2 feet tall), 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution and an extraordinary million-to-one contrast ratio, it delivers unparalleled immersion and visual realism.

By integrating Active Matrix technology, the new model's self-emissive Micro LED display enables each pixel to generate its own light. Unlike conventional Passive Matrix systems that control pixels by rows and columns, LG's Active Matrix approach provides individual pixel-level control for remarkably refined detail and ultra-high-definition picture quality.

LG's proprietary surface treatment technology deepens black levels and minimizes the impact of external lighting for consistent color and clarity. The display's precisely aligned modular design minimizes gaps between panels to create a seamless viewing surface. This approach minimizes flicker, ghosting and perceived image instability to deliver a smooth, consistent picture during both bright and low-light scenes.

Powered by LG's 6th-generation α9 (Alpha 9) AI Processor, the display intelligently analyzes the creator's intent to optimize every scene. It reduces noise, sharpens clarity and recognizes faces, objects, text and backgrounds to deliver more natural, detailed and lifelike images. In addition, it has a high variable refresh rate up to 144Hz, which ensures smooth, blur-free motion, making it ideal for fast-paced gaming and dynamic sports content.

Beyond its advanced processing capabilities, LG's powerful webOS smart TV platform allows users to effortlessly enjoy LG Channels, LG's free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service, as well as other OTT and gaming content. What's more, by subscribing to LG Gallery+, users can enhance the aesthetic of their living spaces with an array of visual content, turning their homes into personalized exhibitions with famous paintings or game illustrations. The display also supports AirPlay 2 and Miracast, enabling convenient screen sharing with iOS and Android OS devices.

The LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED features Dolby Vision high dynamic range technology to deliver stunning visuals with a dazzling array of colors, sharper contrast and richer details. It has also received Color Consistency Wide Viewing certification from TÜV Rheinland, underscoring its ability to deliver uniform color and wide viewing angles, even at ultra-large screen sizes.

LG designed the MAGNIT Active Micro LED with both installation environments and user well-being in mind. The product has been certified for electromagnetic compatibility under U.S. Federal Communications Commission regulations for residential environments (EMC Class B).

The built-in speakers on each side of the display deliver 4.2-channels of sound, an audio field that seems to surround the listener with a total output of 100 watts. The display also supports enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) for virtually lossless playback of high-quality audio, enabling users to enjoy rich, cinematic sound in the comfort of home.

Beyond the luxury residential market, LG aims to advance this product into a fully scalable video wall solution, further strengthening its presence in the B2B market. With exceptional image fidelity, the display technology also would be ideal for executive boardrooms, design studios, medical visualization suites, and other spaces where visual precision and performance matter most.

"With its impressive size that spans an entire wall in lifelike colors and stunning ultra-high-definition detail, the new LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED transforms a home into a true theater, delivering an unmatched cinematic experience," said Michael Kosla, B2B senior vice president at LG Electronics USA.

To learn more about the LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED's visual elegance, click here . For high-res images, click here .

About LG ELECTRONICS USA

LG Electronics USA serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG's U.S. Media Entertainment Solution B2B division delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Eleven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a leading smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60-billion from consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC solutions and vehicle components. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com . Stay up to date with @LGforBusinessUSA on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

SOURCE LG Electronics USA