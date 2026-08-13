LG to Unveil Its Next-Gen Humanoid Robot, Built on NVIDIA Isaac GR00T

LG and NVIDIA Collaboration Moves Beyond Strategic Blueprints into Execution

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG today announced they're developing a next-generation bipedal humanoid robot built using NVIDIA Isaac GR00T, NVIDIA's open reasoning humanoid foundation model, for a public unveiling in the first quarter of next year.

LG and NVIDIA signed a memorandum of understanding on August 13 at NVIDIA's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, with Chairman and CEO of LG Corp Kwang Mo Koo and NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang in attendance, marking a shift from strategic blueprints into full execution across robotics, AI factories and mobility.

Under the agreement, LG also plans to validate LG CLOiD wheel-based robots at LG Electronics' washing machine manufacturing line in Tennessee, build AI factory reference sites using NVIDIA DSX and NVIDIA Vera Rubin, and develop a next-generation AI-defined vehicle platform using NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion.

Kwang Mo Koo, Chairman and CEO of LG Corp., said, "As our discussions have moved fast, our tasks and goals in AI Factory and Physical AI have become clear. We will accelerate the spread of AI by building industry-leading references."

"The defining opportunity of physical AI is to give every machine the ability to understand the real world, reason and act safely alongside people — reshaping everyday life from the home and factory floor to the road," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Building on years of collaboration, LG and NVIDIA are combining LG's leadership in product engineering and manufacturing with NVIDIA technology to accelerate the next era of robots, AI factories and autonomous vehicles."

1. Robotics:

Validating Wheel-Based Robots at LG's Tennessee Washing Machine Plant

LG and NVIDIA are expanding their collaboration to accelerate physical AI, from development to real-world deployment, spanning humanoids, wheel-based robots and the data systems needed to train and improve them.

LG is developing its next-generation bipedal humanoid targeting a public unveiling in the first quarter. The humanoid is powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor for onboard compute, advanced reasoning and control and is being built using NVIDIA Isaac GR00T, NVIDIA's open humanoid foundation model, and NVIDIA Halos for Robotics, the industry's first full-stack comprehensive safety system for robotics. LG plans to bring together "One LG" capabilities across LG Electronics, LG Innotek and LG Energy Solution, including actuators, sensors and batteries.

Additionally, within this year, LG will deploy LG CLOiD—a wheel-based robot— to LG Electronics' washing machine manufacturing line in Tennessee for validation in a real-world production environment. Based on the validation results, LG will refine the robots' performance and utility, while expanding deployment to global production facilities, homes, and commercial spaces.

The collaboration also includes technical work to build a robot data factory powered by LG CNS PhysicalWorks, LG's robot data platform. PhysicalWorks will be developed to support an on-site physical AI data factory for continuous data collection, synthetic data generation, training and verification for robotics.

The robot data and manufacturing-site validation experience gained through this collaboration will also strengthen the competitiveness of LG's in-house Robot Foundation Model (RFM), currently under development. LG plans to actively use NVIDIA Isaac GR00T while continuing to advance its own AI model capabilities, building technology competitiveness in robotics.

To drive execution, LG and NVIDIA will operate a joint Task Force (TF) comprising technical and business experts. The TF will collaborate closely across R&D, site validation, and commercialization.

2. AI Factory:

LG Taps NVIDIA DSXT platform to Establish Reference Sites Leading the Global AI Factory Market

LG is using the NVIDIA DSX AI factory architecture paired with "One LG" capabilities across AI infrastructure (AIDC)—including thermal management, power, design, and operations.

In the first half of 2027, LG plans to build an AI factory reference site powered by NVIDIA Vera Rubin. Building on these results, LG plans to construct an 80 MW scale LG AI Factory in Cheonan, Chungcheongnam-do, by the first half of 2028 to advance physical AI and robot foundation models (RFMs).

Through these initiatives, LG plans to validate a One LG end-to-end AI factory solution based on the NVIDIA DSX platform, spanning design, construction and operations.

LG also expects to expand business opportunities in the global AI infrastructure market by offering validated, turnkey "One LG" package solutions to global big tech customers.

3. Future Mobility:

LG Builds Next-Generation AI-Defined Vehicle Platform with NVIDIA DRIVE

LG plans to develop a high-performance computing (HPC) platform for next-generation AI-Defined Vehicles (AIDVs) built on NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion and integrating LG's in-vehicle infotainment and automotive software capabilities.

By leveraging NVIDIA's AI-based autonomous driving technologies and vehicle computing platforms, LG will expand its existing vehicle component capability—centered on IVI—into the autonomous driving domain.

Through this strategy, LG plans to provide global OEMs with next-generation automotive solutions that integrate autonomous driving features with in-cabin AI services, unlocking new growth opportunities in the future mobility market.

About LG

LG is a technology innovator and global leader in consumer electronics, advanced materials, and automotive components. Founded in 1947, LG was a driving force behind South Korea's modernization. The company produced South Korea's first radio and television sets and today is a global leader in organic light-emitting displays (OLED), electric car batteries, and advanced industrial plastics. The LG group of companies operates in more than 60 countries that together generate USD 140 billion in annual revenue. LG Corporation (LG Corp.) is the holding company for industry-leading LG subsidiaries, such as LG Electronics, LG Display, LG Energy Solution, LG Chem, to name a few. For more information about the LG group of companies, visit lgcorp.com.

SOURCE LG Corp.