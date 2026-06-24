LGNDX Launches Darwin for Military Simulation

The result is a structural mismatch: decisions are made in hours or days, while meaningful analysis takes months, or doesn't happen at all.

Darwin was built to close that gap.

"Warfighters don't need more tools—they need answers," said Mike Aleo, Founder of LGNDX. "Darwin gives them a way to test decisions, understand outcomes, and move forward with confidence—without waiting months for analysis or spending millions to get a single data point."

From Months of Analysis to Minutes of Insight

Darwin is a browser-native, physics-based platform that enables analysts and operators to design scenarios, run thousands of simulations, and generate quantitative after-action analysis in minutes, not months.

The platform runs seeded, reproducible Monte Carlo simulations over real engagement physics, producing outputs that are auditable, repeatable, and statistically grounded.

This fundamentally changes the speed and economics of decision-making:

Replace months-long analysis cycles with same-day answers



Replace single field test outcomes with full probability distributions



Replace high-cost experimentation with continuous, scalable simulation

Instead of committing resources before understanding performance, teams can establish confidence before execution.

Built for the Warfighter, Not the Lab

Darwin is built for the questions that matter in real operations, and are often left unanswered:

Where does a system fail under pressure?



What tradeoffs exist between cost, coverage, and survivability?

Darwin enables teams to pressure-test decisions and understand where systems break, before those failures occur in the field.

From counter-UAS defense to orbital scenarios, Darwin runs thousands of iterations and produces structured outputs including cost analysis and after-action reports.

Built at the Speed the Mission Demands

Darwin reflects a different approach to building defense systems: ship fast, iterate faster, and stay aligned with the mission.

"Too much of defense software is built in isolation from the people who actually use it," said Patrick Sims, Founder of LGNDX. "We've taken the opposite approach: build directly against real operational problems, and deliver capability on timelines that match the mission, not the program cycle."

Powered by Janes Validated Data

Darwin's simulation environment is enriched by Janes, the world's most complete independent source for validated defense and national security intelligence. System parameters—including weight, range, magazine capacity, sensor envelopes, and platform performance characteristics—flow directly from Janes into Darwin's engagement models. This ensures that simulations reflect real-world system behavior, not approximations.

The integration spans Janes full military equipment corpus across domains, including drones and counter-UAS, air defense systems, missiles, aircraft, ground vehicles, naval platforms, radars, and C4ISR.

"Janes data is validated and machine-readable to easily integrate into any workflow or system," said Randy Nixon, U.S. President and Chief Customer Officer of Janes. "Bringing it into a dynamic simulation environment such as Darwin equips teams to move from analysis to scenario-based decision-making with greater confidence and speed."

As Janes continues to update its datasets, Darwin's underlying library evolves alongside it, ensuring simulations remain aligned with current systems and threat environments.

Built on Google Cloud

Darwin is built on Google Cloud and leverages Google's AI models.

AI is applied to increase speed and usability of the simulations, while all simulation outcomes remain grounded in deterministic physics and reproducible models.

About Janes

In a complex global landscape, leaders need accurate information and full context quickly. Janes equips defense, government, and industry leaders with objective, accurate, and shareable data and analysis. Our experts combine advanced technology with proven tradecraft to deliver validated and contextual intelligence to assess threats, accelerate decisions, and anticipate change with confidence. We deliver our intelligence with the flexibility to fuse it with multiple sources in any system, enrich AI solutions, or access it through our portal. Visit Janes.com for more information.

About LGNDX

LGNDX is a defense technology company building mission software for national security. The company develops platforms that reduce cognitive load, accelerate decisions, and perform under operational stress. Built by a defense-grade software team, LGNDX delivers operational systems—not tools—that help operators, analysts, and program teams test ideas, evaluate tradeoffs, and make confident decisions in complex environments. Visit LGNDX.com/product/darwin for more information.

Media Contact

Patrick Sims

[email protected]

LGNDX.com

SOURCE LGNDX