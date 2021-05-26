Li Fi Market to grow by USD 4.98 Billion during 2021-2025, Acuity Brands Inc. and General Electric Co. emerge as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The retail sector led and will continue to lead the market during the forecast period .

What is the major driver in the market?

The faster and safer data transfer is notably driving the market growth.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 67% during the forecast period,

What is the key challenge impeding the market growth?

The dominance of competing technologies may impede market growth.

How big is the North American market?

38% of the growth will originate from North America .

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acuity Brands Inc., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, KYOCERA SLD Laser Inc., Lucibel SA, LVX System of Companies, Oledcomm, pureLiFi Ltd., Signify NV, and Velmenni OU are some of the major market participants. Although the faster and safer data transfer will offer immense growth opportunities, the dominance of competing technologies is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this Li fi market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Li fi Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Li fi Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Retail



Consumer Electronics



Automotive And Transportation



Healthcare



Others

Application

Indoor Networking



LBS



In-Flight Communication And Entertainment



Underwater Communication



Intelligent Traffic Systems

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Li fi Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The li fi market report covers the following areas:

Li fi Market Size

Li fi Market Trends

Li fi Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the availability of greater bandwidth as one of the prime reasons driving the Li fi Market growth during the next few years.

Li fi Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist li fi market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the li fi market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the li fi market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of li fi market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Indoor networking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

LBS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

In flight communication and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Underwater communication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Intelligent traffic systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Acuity Brands Inc.

General Electric Co.

Koninklijke Philips NV

KYOCERA SLD Laser Inc.

Lucibel SA

LVX System of Companies

Oledcomm

pureLiFi Ltd.

Signify NV

Velmenni OU

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

