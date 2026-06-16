LiberNovo Maxis Big & Tall Ergonomic Chair Debuts, Unlocking a New Level of "Stability, Width, and Comfort" for Prolonged Sitting

The Maxis series goes live today in three configurations, starting at US$809, with launch savings.

HONG KONG, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiberNovo today opened sales of the Maxis series, the brand's first line built from the ground up for Big & Tall users rather than scaled up from a standard chair. Maxis ships in three configurations and is available now across the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Built for the body, not scaled up to fit

Most chairs for heavier and taller users start as a standard model with a wider seat added. Maxis was engineered the other way around, built around the three things that fail a larger body in an ordinary seat: thighs left without support, a recline that sways under weight, and support that gives out by mid-afternoon.

The 52cm seat extends fully under the thigh, so the legs stay supported rather than hanging over the front edge. Multi-density foam holds its shape under load rather than bottoming out over the course of a long day. The backrest is sized for a larger frame: 430 mm across the shoulders, 520 mm at the waist, and 630 mm tall, so support scales with the body rather than narrowing across it. Adjustable neck support holds the spine and neck through the workday, positioned at the neck itself rather than behind the head, with an extended range for taller and heavier builds: 140 mm of vertical travel and 120 mm fore and aft. The frame is BIFMA-certified to 181 kg (399 lb) on a die-cast aluminum alloy base, rated for the weight it carries.

Recline that holds under load

For a heavier build, recline is where most chairs lose their footing. A chair that shifts or sways under load makes you brace against it rather than rest in it. The five-stage recline control ranges from 105° to 160°, and the dynamic support system keeps the frame steady at every stage, whether you sit upright for focused work, lean back between tasks, or recline fully through a long session. For Big & Tall users, a recline that stays stable across the full range is the feature standard chairs rarely deliver, and the reason Maxis reads as built for a larger frame rather than stretched to fit one.

Comfort that lasts past the first hour

The seat, backrest, and recline work as a single moving system, so support follows you as you shift position rather than requiring you to stop and readjust. For long sessions, the Airflow build adds Active Airflow seat ventilation, drawing air through the seat to keep it cool and dry through the hours when heat usually builds, so the seat stays comfortable instead of warm.

One lineup, three configurations

Maxis ships in three configurations. Pick your ideal model based on your needs and budget. Early-bird discount available June 16 – July 31 only.

Maxis Manual (US$809)

The core build, with the five-stage recline control and the die-cast aluminum alloy base. It covers everything that makes Maxis a Big & Tall chair, with manual adjustment throughout.

Maxis Electric (US$1,049)

Offered in Graphite or Glacier, the Electric adds a powered lumbar and OmniStretch Spinal Decompression, so lumbar depth and the decompression cycle are set at the press of a button.

Maxis Airflow (US$1,239)

The Airflow build layers Active Airflow seat ventilation on top of the Electric feature set, for users who run hot through long sessions and want the seat to stay cool and dry.

Two additions to the LiberNovo Omni family

Two updates to the LiberNovo Omni family land the same day, both built on the brand's Dynamic Ergonomics platform. LiberNovo Omni SE is a manual build with coordinated dynamic support and a manual lumbar adjustment. LiberNovo Omni Pro is a fully electric build with powered lumbar support, OmniStretch Spinal Decompression, and Active Airflow seat ventilation. Both offer a choice of 45 cm or 48 cm seat depth, so the seat can be matched to leg length. They share the same platform and philosophy but differ in feature sets, so buyers can pick the version that matches their setup.

Launch pricing and availability

Launch pricing runs from today through July 31, with savings of up to 44% off MSRP across the range. The Maxis series and both Omni updates are available now in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Visit libernovo.com to order.

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo builds premium ergonomic chairs around one idea: sitting should not be static. Its Dynamic Ergonomics platform treats sitting as continuous movement, with a support system that adapts as you change position. The lineup spans the LiberNovo Omni, the Omni SE and Omni Pro, and the Big & Tall Maxis series.

SOURCE LIBERNOVO HK CO., LIMITED