Liberty Hill Foundation Launches Season 5 of Award-Winning Podcast Conversations from the Frontlines, Connecting 50 Years of Movement Building to Los Angeles' Future

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Hill Foundation is proud to announce the upcoming launch of Season 5 of Conversations from the Frontlines, the foundation's PRism Award-winning podcast hosted by President and CEO Shane Murphy Goldsmith.

Liberty Hill Foundation 50th Anniversary

Premiering on Wednesday, August 12, Season 5 will feature candid conversations that dive into topics such as who gets to define social progress, who has the resources and power to build the future, and what community members, donors, foundations and public institutions can do to support lasting change. For the first time, full episodes will also be available in video on Liberty Hill's YouTube channel, produced by production partner Multitude Podcasts.

"For 50 years, Liberty Hill has stood alongside frontline communities who refuse to accept injustice as inevitable," said President & CEO Shane Murphy Goldsmith. "This season will reflect on the movements, victories, and organizers that brought us to this moment, while looking ahead to the future we're building together. These conversations will showcase that transformational change happens when people come together around a shared vision of what's possible."

The new season kicks off with two thought-provoking conversations that explore the relationship between power, narrative, and social change. In the season premiere, Glen Galaich, CEO of the Stupski Foundation, will discuss how philanthropy can challenge entrenched norms by shifting from models of control to more equitable, trust-based partnerships grounded in shared power. In Episode 2, award-winning journalist and author Sonali Kolhatkar will examine progressive movement building, the narratives that shape public understanding of race and democracy, and the essential role of community power in creating a more just and inclusive future.

Across Los Angeles, everyday residents are organizing to expand opportunities, strengthen democracy, advance racial and economic justice, and build more equitable communities. Through candid conversations and stories of their leadership, resilience, and collective action, Season 5 of Conversations from the Frontlines will bring listeners closer to that work—highlighting the movement leaders, visionaries, advocates, and changemakers who are "building the good," and planting the seeds of future progress.

About Liberty Hill Foundation

Liberty Hill Foundation is a laboratory for social change philanthropy. We leverage the power of community organizers, donor activists, and allies to advance social justice through strategic investment in grants, leadership training, and campaigns. We envision a society in which all people have a powerful voice, including those currently shut out of our democracy, people cut off from opportunities because of their skin color, gender or sexual orientation, where they live, or where they were born. We will not rest until society provides justice and equality for all.

SOURCE Liberty Hill Foundation