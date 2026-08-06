Licensed Professional Counselor David R. Wright Launches "Reset Your Nervous System" Program for Adults Struggling With Anxiety and Panic Attacks

New structured program combines more than three decades of clinical experience with neuroscience education, nervous system regulation, practical recovery tools, and therapeutic hypnosis

TAYLOR, Mich., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- David R. Wright, MA, LPC, CHT, a Licensed Professional Counselor and Certified Hypnotherapist with more than 33 years experience, has announced the release of Reset Your Nervous System, a comprehensive educational and therapeutic program designed to help adults better understand and manage chronic anxiety, panic symptoms, emotional dysregulation, and persistent nervous system activation.

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"Many people experiencing anxiety understand intellectually that they are safe, but their body continues to react as though a threat is present," Wright said. "This program was created to help people understand that disconnect and begin retraining the patterns that keep the nervous system stuck in a cycle of fear, avoidance, and hypervigilance."

Participants receive guided educational materials, reflection exercises, worksheets, symptom trackers, nervous system mapping tools, recovery planning resources, and guided hypnosis recordings. Participants also become members of the private student Facebook group and access to weekly Zoom meetings with David to monitor progress and provide guidance. The program is designed to help individuals recognize their patterns, identify triggers, build emotional and physical regulation skills, and respond to anxiety with greater confidence and understanding.

"Anxiety is often the result of a protective system that has become overly sensitive," Wright said. "The goal is not to fight the nervous system. The goal is to help it recognize safety again. When people understand what is happening inside their brain and body, fear can begin to give way to clarity, choice, and hope."

Reset Your Nervous System was created for adults who are ready to take an active role in their recovery and who want a structured process that extends beyond crisis management. The program may be especially relevant for individuals who feel trapped by avoidance, fear of future panic attacks, physical anxiety sensations, excessive reassurance seeking, or the belief that their nervous system can no longer be trusted.

The program is intended to complement, rather than replace, appropriate medical or mental health treatment.

Enrollment and program information are available at Motor City Hypnotist.com.

About David R. Wright

David R. Wright, MA, LPC, CHT, is a Licensed Professional Counselor and Certified Hypnotherapist with more than 33 years of experience. His work focuses on anxiety, panic attacks, stress, subconscious patterns, emotional regulation, relationships, and personal transformation. Wright is the founder of Motor City Hypnotist in Taylor, Michigan.

About Motor City Hypnotist

Motor City Hypnotist provides clinical hypnosis, counseling-informed education, and structured personal-development programs for anxiety, panic attacks, smoking cessation, stress, confidence, sleep, and behavioral change. Services are designed to help clients better understand the connection between the mind, body, nervous system, and subconscious processes.

Media Contact:

David R. Wright, MA, LPC, CHT

Motor City Hypnotist

9333 Telegraph Road, Suite 200

Taylor, MI 48180

Phone: 313-800-8510

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://motorcityhypnotist.com

SOURCE Motor City Hypnotist