Lick Expands Flavored Massage Oil Collection with 10 New Indulgent Cream-Inspired Scents

HOUSTON, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lick, a USA-based personal care brand known for its best-selling flavored massage oils, has announced the launch of 10 new cream-inspired massage oil scents, expanding its collection of products designed for date night, relaxation, and self-care.

The new lineup introduces a range of rich, dessert-inspired fragrances, including Vanilla Coconut Cream, Strawberry Vanilla Bliss, Mango Vanilla Cream, Cherry Vanilla Cream, Honey Caramel Vanilla, Caramel Coconut Cream, Caramel Chocolate Cream, Caramel Peach Cream, Peach Vanilla, and Caramel Vanilla Cream.

Each product is crafted to deliver a smooth, lightweight glide while leaving skin feeling soft and hydrated. Designed for full-body use, these massage oils are made with high-quality, skin-friendly ingredients and are suitable for use as part of a relaxing evening routine or shared experience with a partner.

"Our customers love products that feel indulgent but are still easy to use and skin-safe," said a spokesperson for Lick. "This new collection was created to bring together comforting, familiar scent profiles with the same performance people expect from our massage oils."

Since launching in 2017, Lick has served over 200,000 customers, building a loyal following with products proudly made in the USA. The brand's flavored massage oils continue to be a customer favorite, especially among couples looking to enhance their at-home experiences.

The new cream-inspired collection builds on Lick's top-selling scents such as Strawberries & Cream, Coconut, Pineapple, and Whipped Cream, offering customers even more ways to personalize their routine.

The new Lick Flavored Massage Oils are now available on Amazon, Walmart.com, and Lickgoods.com.

Shop now and discover your new favorite flavor with Lick.

About Lick

Lick is a family-owned, disabled veteran-owned small business based in Texas. Since 2017, Lick has specialized in creating high-quality personal care products including flavored massage oils, scented body oils, aromatic bath oils, and fragrance products. All products are proudly made in the USA and designed to deliver unique, memorable sensory experiences.

Contact:

Sean Johnson

***@lickgoods.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13140187

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE GJ FAMILY GROUP LLC