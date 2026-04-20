Liene Launches Mother's Day Campaign Celebrating the Individuality of Moms with PixCut S1 Smart Printer

Celebrating Every Mother's True Self Beyond the Role of a Mom

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOM is a title she earned, but it's not the only story she owns. When a woman becomes a mom, some of her traits grow stronger, while others may be temporarily set aside. This Mother's Day, Liene, a global leader in innovative smart printing solutions, today launches a campaign titled "Stick What Makes Her, HER", celebrating the full and more authentic person behind every mom.

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During this campaign, Liene teamed up with four real families to create heartfelt surprises for their moms. Each family used Liene's PixCut S1 Smart Printer, the world's first all-in-one photo printing and cutting machine for home use, to create custom stickers that honor a mother's unique traits, passions, and hidden stories that make every mom an individual. Instead of praising "perfect mom", Liene encourages people to see "the complete her".

"Moms are often reduced to their role as caregivers, overshadowing the passions and personalities they carried before and continue to have alongside motherhood," said Kim, Marketing Director of Liene, "With the PixCut S1, we want to give people a simple, joyful tool to say: 'We love you not only for what you've done for us, but for exactly who you are.'"

PixCut: Stick What Makes Her, HER

Creating a heartfelt gift for mom is more achievable than you realize. With the PixCut S1, you can upload a cherished photo, a symbol of her favorite hobby, or a family moment that captures her essence. In just moments, the Liene app connects seamlessly to the printer, producing your design in vibrant, high-resolution 300 dpi. The process is smooth and effortless. If the design doesn't quite look right in the preview, you can easily adjust it before printing to ensure it perfectly captures what makes your mom unique.

The PixCut S1 does more than just print. It combines AI-powered precision cutting into one machine, ensuring that each design is refined to perfection and delivers clean, detailed results with minimal waste, making the process as smooth and thoughtful as the gift itself. Additionally, the PixCut S1 uses thermal dye-sublimation technology to make every sticker waterproof, fade-resistant, and scratch-resistant, preserving the memories you create for years to come. Every creation becomes more than just a gift; it's a lasting tribute to the mom you admire, celebrating her uniqueness and the love she shares.

Jenna, a daughter from one of the four families, is creating a personalized 3D photo book using the PixCut S1 to print stickers of her mother's favorite video game character. "My mom loves video games," Jenna said. "This year for Mother's Day, I wanted to show my mom how cool her video game character is. Something so uniquely 'my mom.'"

How to participate

In-Person Event: On Mother's Day (May 10), Liene will host a pop-up activation at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles from 10 AM to 5 PM. Visitors can print custom stickers for free, featuring their mom's favorite things, to personalize any gift they bring. An artist KOL will also be on-site to offer crafting guidance.

On Mother's Day (May 10), Liene will host a pop-up activation at the Melrose Trading Post in Los Angeles from 10 AM to 5 PM. Visitors can print custom stickers for free, featuring their mom's favorite things, to personalize any gift they bring. An artist KOL will also be on-site to offer crafting guidance. Online Participation: From April 25 to May 9, families are encouraged to record their mom's reaction when she receives the sticker-decorated gift. Share the video on social media with #StickWhatMakesHerHer #PixCutS1, and tag @lienephotoprinter (on Instagram YouTube , and TikTok ) or @LienePhoto (on Facebook ).

Mother's Day Discount

To celebrate Mother's Day, Liene is offering Top 35% off on any product from May 4 to 10. Just click here to go to Liene's official Amazon store and order the best gift!

Media contacts

Liene

[email protected]

Media Resources

https://youtu.be/I5-lXN5H3PU

About Liene

Established in 2017, Liene was born from a deep belief in the enduring power of printed memories. Our journey is fueled by the desire to empower you to capture and preserve life's most beautiful moments through our innovative photo printers.Liene photo printers are renowned for their exceptional print quality, whether it's color reproduction, clarity, or detail. Designed with user convenience in mind, our printers offer smart connectivity features that make printing photos directly from a variety of devices quick and easy. Join us as we weave your digital memories into tangible treasures that you can touch, share, and hold close to your heart.

SOURCE Liene