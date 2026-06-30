LIFE / STYLE by Aki Kim and Koichi Suzuki Kim

Septuagenarian style icons Aki and Koichi Kim share their wisdom for getting dressed, living a good life, and more, no matter your age.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace self-expression through style with Life / Style by Aki and Koichi (@akiandkoichi, 1.3M followers), the septuagenarian couple who have charmed social media with their playful flair for fashion and their boundless wisdom for living life to the fullest. Since the stylish couple went viral online for their popular OOTD (outfit of the day) posts and their signature waves, high fives, peace signs, and twirls, Aki and Koichi have brought wholesome joy, inspiration, and hope to fans of all ages while attracting the attention of major brands like LOEWE, Dior, Marimekko, and Marc Jacobs.

Aki and Koichi Kim on the cover of Life/Style.

In Life / Style, Aki and Koichi share their story in full—who they are, what drives them, and what fills their lives with meaning. From immigrating to America, to weathering life's hardships, to the important role their personal style has played in their lives, Aki and Koichi share the lessons life has taught them so far.

"Social media can sometimes show the most polished moments of life, but behind every life are real experiences and challenges. We believe that something good can come out of event he most challenging circumstanes." – Aki and Koichi.

Alongside never-before-seen, vibrant photos by fashion photographer Benjo Arwas of the adorable couple and their dog, Kuma, wearing their favorite outfits and accessories, this book is packed with pearls of insight, including:

The organic growth of their Instagram account @akiandkoichi

Aki and Koichi's style journeys, separately and together

The stories behind their favorite looks

Their style inspirations, essentials, and advice

The secrets behind their forty-year marriage

How new chapters can begin long after you think the story has been written

With fans ranging from Gen Alpha to Boomers, Aki and Koichi have brought joy to millions, proving that no matter your age, you can have fun with fashion. Perfect for fans hoping to learn more about Aki and Koichi, or anyone looking to express themselves through their clothing, Life / Style is a guide to finding yourself, loving boldly, living fully, and never losing hope along the way.

LIFE / STYLE by Aki Kim and Koichi Suzuki Kim

On-Sale Date: October 6ᵗʰ, 2026 • $30.00 USD / $40.00 CAN • Hardcover • 216 pages • ISBN: 9781577156208

Epic Ink, an imprint of Quarto Publishing Group

SOURCE The Quarto Group