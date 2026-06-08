Life, Health, & Legal Education Partners Helps Americans Navigate Life's Most Important Decisions

Back Pain Drains an Estimated $100 Billion a Year From the U.S. Economy — Benefits Advisor Paul H. Flowers Jr. Says Employers Already Hold the Fix

With 67% of covered U.S. workers now in self-funded health plans and family premiums topping $26,900, the founder of PHFJ Enterprises says pairing self-funded plan design with workplace back-pain prevention is the most overlooked cost lever in corporate America.

GARY, Ind., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lower back pain costs the United States an estimated $100 billion every year, with roughly two-thirds of that burden coming from lost wages and lost productivity rather than medical bills, according to research published by the National Institutes of Health. American workers lose more than 186 million workdays annually to back pain — and employers absorb most of that cost.

Paul H Flowers Jr Superior Insurance Advisors

At the same time, employer health costs keep climbing. The KFF 2025 Employer Health Benefits Survey reports that average annual premiums for family coverage reached $26,993 this year, up 6% from 2024, and that 67% of covered workers are now enrolled in self-funded plans — plans in which the employer pays claims directly and keeps every dollar it doesn't spend.

Benefits advisor and speaker Paul H. Flowers Jr., founder of PHFJ Enterprises, says most employers treat these as two separate problems when they are actually one.

"Employers are paying twice for back pain — once in claims, and again in absenteeism, presenteeism, and turnover," said Flowers. "A self-funded plan turns every prevented claim into money the company keeps. When you combine self-funded plan design with a serious workplace back-pain prevention program, you stop renting your health plan and start owning your results."

Through his advisory practices — Superior Insurance Advisors, which guides CFOs and HR directors on self-funded plan strategy, and Life, Health, & Legal Education Partners, which helps employers reduce workplace back-pain injuries through health plan education — Flowers works with companies to:

Evaluate whether self-funded or level-funded plan structures fit their size and risk tolerance;

Identify musculoskeletal claims — led by back pain — as a top controllable spend category;

Implement ergonomic and prevention programs that reduce injuries before they become claims.

"The data is public and the math is simple," Flowers added. "Back pain is one of the few line items where a mid-sized employer can act this quarter and see the savings on its own books — not an insurer's."

Employers, journalists, and event organizers can reach Flowers at paulhflowersjr.com.

About Paul H. Flowers Jr.

Paul H. Flowers Jr. is a benefits advisor, speaker, and founder of PHFJ Enterprises, the umbrella company for Superior Insurance Advisors (self-funded health plan advisory for CFOs and HR directors), and Life Health & Legal Education Partners (a nonprofit education initiative). Learn more at https://paulhflowersjr.com.

Media Contact

Paul H. Flowers Jr.

PHFJ Enterprises

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://paulhflowersjr.com

Phone: 844-513-5433

SOURCE Life, Health, & Legal Education Partners