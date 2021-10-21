Life Science Software Market to Grow by USD 5.10 bn from 2021 to 2025 | Increasing Need for Improving Operational Efficiency to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Life Science Software Market by End-user (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Others), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the life science software market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 5.10 bn.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Drivers
  • Market Challenges

The increasing need for improving operational efficiency and increasing technological innovations are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as increasing data security and privacy concerns will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technaviotake a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The life science software market report is segmented by end-user (pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and others), deployment (cloud and on-premise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for life science software in North America.

North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for life science software in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

    • Cegedim SA
    • Dassault Systemes SE
    • International Business Machines Corp.
    • Model N Inc.
    • Oracle Corp.
  Cegedim SA
Dassault Systemes SE
International Business Machines Corp.
Model N Inc.
Oracle Corp.

Related Reports:

  • Medical Practice Management Software Market: The medical practice management software market has been segmented by end-user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, physicians, and pharmacists), deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report
  • Medical Terminology Software Market: The medical terminology software market has been segmented by type (services and platforms) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Life Science Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 12.48%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 5.10 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Cegedim SA, Dassault Systemes SE, International Business Machines Corp., Model N Inc., Oracle Corp., PTC Therapeutics Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Veeva Systems Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Landscape
  • Market Sizing
  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Segmentation
  • Customer landscape
  • Geographic Landscape
  • Vendor Landscape
  • Vendor Analysis
  • Appendix

