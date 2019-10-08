Life Time Fitness Names Theragun® as its Exclusive Percussive Therapy Recovery Partner

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Theragun, Inc., the leader in hand-held percussive therapy devices, has announced that Life Time® Fitness selected the brand as its exclusive handheld percussive therapy massage device for its entire portfolio.

Upon evaluation of the highly competitive market, Life Time selected Theragun due to the superior quality of its products and the company's 360 degree commercial solutions, including its staff training and certification programs and rich educational content for Life Time members.

Theragun's consumer-oriented content will allow Life Time members to autonomously engage with and learn how to effectively use a Theragun before, during, and after their workouts. Theragun's content will be customized for each of Life Time's diverse workouts, including cardio, weight-training, indoor cycling and basketball. In addition to this immersive "in-club" experience, members will also be able to reference unique guided warm-up and recovery treatments using Theragun's mobile app.

To help maximize Theragun's defined "in-club" programming for members, Life Time's personal trainers and staff will be certified by Theragun through in-person workshops and a customized online educational experience.

Life Time will also be trialing Theragun Reset's recovery experience as an additional offering in Life Time recovery centers located inside select locations. The 15 minute session will provide Life Time's members a full-body treatment using Theragun Percussive Therapy to help members recover faster driving higher member satisfaction and retention.

"We are very proud that Life Time Fitness has chosen Theragun as its exclusive recovery partner," said Benjamin Nazarian, Theragun's CEO. "Theragun provides a full ecosystem to address a gym's every recovery need. Theragun Percussive Therapy is just the first step. Our proprietary content and training provides a holistic solution to Life Time's trainers and members which is customized based on the type of workout. Theragun Reset provides a convenient and fast recovery session to a gym's members while providing an additional revenue source for a gym."

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across 144 destinations in 39 major markets in the U.S. and Canada, making this a natural partnership for both brands whose missions go beyond fitness, encompassing the entire spectrum of daily life for everybody. Both parties are fully committed to adding significant value to an overall member experience that now includes an enhanced full-body performance and recovery experience.

This exciting partnership news comes on the heels of the launch of Theragun Reset™, Theragun's first stand-alone experiential retail and recovery center. Located in Los Angeles' Westfield Century City Mall, Theragun Reset is the world's first-ever brick and mortar percussive therapy experience.

About Theragun

Theragun is a leading health and wellness company rooted in science and technology, helping people feel their best every day, naturally. Building on over a decade of research and development, Theragun's portfolio of proprietary state-of-the-art products and services were created to effectively reduce tension, accelerate recovery, and improve whole-body wellness. Today, Theragun products are trusted by over 250 professional sports teams worldwide, physical therapists, trainers, chiropractors, celebrities, athletes, and everyday people in over 50 countries. Visit www.theragun.com for the latest news and information about Theragun. For more information on Theragun's latest product offerings and Theragun's commercial health club solutions, contact sales@theragun.com . Follow the brand on social media via Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across 144 destinations in 39 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience and provides a comprehensive healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life for individuals, couples and families of all ages. For more information, visit www.lifetime.life.

