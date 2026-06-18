Life360 and Uber Partner to Help Parents Coordinate Rides From Anywhere

New integration lets families request, track, and coordinate Uber Family rides directly within Life360

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life360 (NASDAQ: LIF) and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER), global leaders in transportation and family safety, today launched the next phase of a strategic partnership, allowing Life360 members to request and coordinate Uber rides for teens and other family members directly within the Life360 app.

Uber and Life360's new integrated experience

The integration combines Uber Family's trusted ride platform and safety features with Life360's real-time location sharing and coordination experience, giving families greater visibility before, during, and after their loved ones' rides for more peace of mind.

The end of the school year often means more independence for teens and more complicated schedules for parents. As rides to activities and social events increase, families often juggle multiple apps, texts, and check-ins just to keep everyone coordinated and informed. This new integration simplifies that experience while keeping safety and visibility at the center.

"During summer break, teens take more trips to the mall, movie theaters, sports camps, and other community destinations – with over 40% of teen rides happening while many parents may still be at work," said Margarita Peker, Head of Family Verticals at Uber. "Coordinating those schedules across different apps and conversations can quickly become overwhelming for families. Through our integration with Life360, we're helping make transportation simpler, more transparent, and easier to manage for everyone, all under one app."

"Family life is full of moments that don't fit the routine, and getting loved ones where they need to go safely has become one of the biggest coordination challenges for modern families," said Kevin Sung, VP of Product for Life360. "By bringing Uber into Life360, we're making it easier for families to coordinate transportation while giving parents greater visibility, confidence, and peace of mind throughout the journey."

Parents can now request rides directly to a family member's real-time location on Life360. Their pickup details are then automatically filled into the Uber app and the trip's progress can be followed on either the Life360 map, alongside other family members' whereabouts, or the Uber app, with access to live-trip tracking and other safety features. Live trip updates and arrival visibility help reduce uncertainty in the moments families care about most.

Since launching in 2023, Uber teen account users have completed tens of millions of trips across more than 50 countries worldwide. Parents can invite their teen (ages 13-17) to create a specialized account that allows teens to request their own rides and order food, with parental supervision and key safety features – like trip tracking and real-time notifications for parents - built into the experience. Only highly-rated and experienced drivers who have undergone a multi-step safety screening, including a Motor Vehicle Record and criminal background check, are able to receive trip and delivery requests from teen account holders.

Life360's partnership with Uber reflects the company's continued evolution as a family super app, bringing together people, services, and experiences families rely on into a single connected experience. Designed to work across iOS and Android, the platform supports more seamless coordination between families and the services they rely on, helping them navigate everyday life with more ease and peace of mind.

The new Uber integration will be live for Life360 members in select markets on June 18, 2026.

About Life360

Life360, a family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app and hardware tracking devices empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 97.8 million monthly active users (MAU), as of March 31, 2026, across more than 180 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit life360.com.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 61 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up new possibilities.

Uber Press Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Uber