Life.Church Switch Explores How Jesus Simplifies Life's Complications

The group's new album, Simple, is out now everywhere music streams

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for their hit single, "Symphony," Life.Church Switch announces the release of its latest full-length album, Simple (Life.Church), available today on all streaming platforms. The album takes listeners on a journey from energetic praise to a quiet moment alone with Jesus, mirroring the full emotional range experienced in everyday life.

Simple, the new album from Life.Church Switch, meets listeners in the hard seasons with the simple truth that rest comes when we let Jesus take the lead. Born out of a heart for the next generation, Life.Church Switch is passionate about helping people deepen their relationship with Jesus by creating music that is authentic, energetic, and rooted in the Gospel.

"Every song on this record is meant to meet the listener where they are, whether that's in seasons of joy or trials, in the middle of a crowd or alone with God in the middle of the night," said Cassidy Estevez of Life.Church Switch. "Jesus never promised us a life free from hardship, but when we let Jesus take the lead in our lives, we will find rest for our souls. It's not always easy, but it is simple. And that's what this album explores."

Simple moves listeners from the energetic opening track of "Hunger" to a place of quiet introspection, with hope as the thread that ties every track together. It closes with "Far From Perfect," a stripped-back song recorded as a voice memo, where nothing is left but a quiet voice and the truth.

The album's focus track, "You," sung by Cassidy Estevez, is an emotionally charged alternative pop song for anyone who has ever felt unsure about where they were headed.

"Life is not a straight line, but this track reassures listeners that through all the wandering and running, every step leads back to Jesus," said Estevez. "Nothing is wasted, and at the end of every question, every detour, and every doubt, the answer is Him."

In anticipation of the album release, Life.Church Switch dropped two singles, "Hunger" and "Good News," earlier this summer. Simple is the third full-length album from Life.Church Switch, following the 2022 release of Better View and the 2020 release of Symphony. In addition to Life.Church Switch, the church releases original music through Life.Church Worship, which is set to release an album next spring.

Tracklist:

Hunger Good News I'm Not Ashamed Secret Simple You Far From Perfect (Voice Memo)

ABOUT LIFE.CHURCH SWITCH

Life.Church Switch is a collective of worship pastors from Life.Church who are passionate about creating music that is authentic, energetic, and rooted in the Gospel. These songs were born out of a heart for the next generation, but the prayer behind every track is that no matter who is listening, it will help people deepen their relationship with Jesus. Life.Church Switch is a ministry of Life.Church, a multi-site church led by Pastor Craig Groeschel and creators of the YouVersion Family of Bible Apps, which have been installed on over one billion devices worldwide. For more information, visit www.life.church/lcswitch.

MEDIA CONTACT:

James Thuppayath

Cell: 405-216-7186

[email protected]

SOURCE Life.Church Switch