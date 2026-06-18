LiftHigh Crane Doubles Credit Facility and Announces New Central Texas Branch

HOUSTON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftHigh Crane & Rigging, LLC ("LiftHigh") announced the successful amendment and expansion of its revolving line of credit facility, increasing total borrowing capacity from $10 million to $20 million. The amended facility was completed with The Huntington National Bank.

The expanded credit facility will support LiftHigh's continued capital investment strategy, fleet growth, and geographic expansion initiatives as the company continues to strengthen its presence across the Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast regions.

LiftHigh Crane & Rigging's new Central Texas branch in New Braunfels, Texas, serves the Austin and San Antonio markets with crane services, specialty rigging, indoor & outdoor storage, and project support. LiftHigh Crane & Rigging performs a tandem lift using a 900-ton and 400-ton Liebherr crane to place bridge beams on a Texas infrastructure project.

As part of this growth strategy, LiftHigh also announced plans to establish a new Central Texas branch. The new branch, located at 846 York Creek Road in New Braunfels, Texas, strategically positions LiftHigh between the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas. The location will provide crane services, specialty rigging, secure indoor and outdoor storage, and project staging support for clients in manufacturing, infrastructure, power generation, telecommunications, commercial construction, energy, and rapidly expanding AI and data center markets.

"Expanding our credit facility provides additional flexibility to continue investing in our people, equipment, and regional growth strategy," said Mike Appling Jr., Chief Executive Officer of LiftHigh. "Central Texas represents an important market for LiftHigh as we continue building a regional platform focused on safe execution, specialized equipment, and reliable service."

Brad Hopper, Chief Financial Officer of LiftHigh, emphasized the importance of the company's banking relationship and the role the expanded facility will play in supporting LiftHigh's continued growth initiatives. "Once again, it has been a pleasure to work with the team at The Huntington Bank. We truly appreciate their support of LiftHigh and ability to efficiently get the things done that matter to our business."

Sam Land, Branch Manager for LiftHigh, noted that the expansion reflects the company's continued momentum and long-term commitment to growing its regional operations across Texas. "This is an exciting time at LiftHigh Crane. The expansion of our credit facility is a tremendous milestone this early in our company's history as we continue growing into the San Antonio and Austin markets, while expanding our business culture across Texas."

Blake Patterson, Huntington Bank Senior Vice President, added "It has been a pleasure working alongside the LiftHigh team as they successfully execute their growth strategy across Texas. We are proud to partner with proven operators in this space. Our relationship with LiftHigh reflects Huntington's broader commitment to expanding our presence across the state. We look forward to supporting their continued momentum as they enter their next phase of growth."

About LiftHigh Crane & Rigging, LLC

Founded in 2025, LiftHigh Crane & Rigging is a provider of crane services, specialty rigging, machinery moving, storage, and project staging solutions throughout the Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast regions. With branch locations in Houston, Central Texas, and Denver, Colorado, LiftHigh supports commercial and civil construction, industrial manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, telecommunications, renewable energy, healthcare, and AI data center projects using a modern fleet with lifting capacities ranging from 26 to 900 tons.

LiftHigh's expansion strategy remains focused on disciplined expansion, investment in new, purpose-built equipment, and delivering safe, custom lifting and rigging solutions through experienced field personnel and operational excellence.

For more information, visit LiftHigh Crane & Rigging at lifthighcrane.com.

SOURCE LiftHigh Crane & Rigging, LLC