Lifting Columns Market to Record 6.40% CAGR from 2021 to 2025 | Increasing Demand For Medical Facilities Using Lifting Columns to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

The increasing demand for medical facilities using lifting columns and increasing preference of automation in multiple sectors are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as adoption of competitive pricing strategies among vendors offering undifferentiated products will challenge market growth.

The lifting columns market report is segmented by product (multi-stage lifting columns and two-stage lifting columns), application (industrial sector, healthcare sector, and ergonomics), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for lifting columns in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

B. Ketterer Sohne GmbH & Co. KG



DIHAO Electric Zhejiang Co. Ltd.



Hettich Holding GmbH and Co. oHG



HOERBIGER Holding AG



LINAK AS

Lifting Columns Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.40% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 240.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Italy, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled B. Ketterer Sohne GmbH & Co. KG, DIHAO Electric Zhejiang Co. Ltd., Hettich Holding GmbH and Co. oHG, HOERBIGER Holding AG, LINAK AS, Phoenix Mecano Inc., Romheld GmbH Friedrichshutte, SUSPA GmbH, Thomson Industries Inc., and TiMOTION Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

