LiftLab Launches PlatformSense: Delivers Real-Time Intelligence That Makes MMMs React Today, Not Next Quarter

Marketing mix models now respond to what's happening today, not three months ago.

OAKLAND, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftLab, the Full-Funnel MMM and Incrementality Testing platform, announced PlatformSense: a real-time intelligence layer connecting LiftLab's Agile MMM to live ad platform data for daily updates to channel effectiveness.

Most MMMs rely on historical data to identify effective channels and investment levels. While this is grounded in statistical rigor, it cannot capture real-time changes: a creative losing effectiveness mid-campaign, a competitor eroding auction position, or a seasonal demand shift moving faster than expected.

With LiftLab's PlatformSense, Marketing Mix Models now respond to what's happening today, not three months ago. Post this

Marketing teams rely on two separate sources: platform dashboards, which provide speed but lack verifiability, and MMMs, which are credible but slow. As a result, decisions are often instinct-driven. This gap can lead to significant financial loss. Effective spend scales slowly, while inefficient spend persists. According to industry research, 60% of marketing budgets are lost to planning and execution inefficiencies, making every misallocated dollar more consequential.

"MMMs implicitly assume that all impressions are created equal. Most marketers instinctively know this is wrong, so they often override MMM recommendations. PlatformSense changes this by incorporating real-time signals allowing marketers to discern impression quality as it actually varies. This is not just an improvement — it solves a fundamental problem plaguing econometric measurement for decades," said John Wallace, CEO, LiftLab.

PlatformSense addresses this gap by connecting LiftLab's MMM to live platform data — click-through rates, conversion rates, and verified spend signals — delivering daily channel effectiveness updates. The long-term model remains grounded in historical data for reliability, and the daily intelligence layer surfaces current insights. The two work together: stable response curves and live performance signals.

The result is sharper, faster decision-making. When a new creative outperforms, PlatformSense detects it within 24 hours, not after the next quarter model refresh. If a channel becomes inefficient, budget recommendations adjust before overspend accumulates. During seasonal peaks and campaign optimization windows, the model reflects current performance, not historical averages.

PlatformSense is out of beta and available to enterprise omnichannel brands, D2C/eCommerce brands, and next-generation CPGs. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit https://liftlab.com.

About LiftLab

LiftLab is the Full-Funnel MMM and Incrementality Testing platform trusted by category leaders like SKIMS, Pandora, Birkenstock, and Cinemark. LiftLab enables brands to maximize the value of every media dollar by lowering CAC, improving ROAS, and building long-term brand equity on the P&L.

SOURCE LiftLab