LiftTrack Launches First AI-Powered Strength Training Platform for Garmin Users

Fast-Growing Fitness App Surpasses 15,000+ Installs in the Garmin Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiftTrack, the first strength training platform built specifically for Garmin users, today announced the official launch of its AI-powered fitness app. The new mobile app delivers advanced workout planning, strength analytics, and personalized AI-driven training insights to one of the world's largest wearable fitness communities.

While Garmin has become a leading platform for endurance athletes, strength training has remained underserved. LiftTrack fills that gap by letting users build workouts in-app, sync them to Garmin Connect, track sessions on their watch using Garmin's native strength activity, and automatically sync data back for detailed analysis and progress tracking.

"Garmin excels at endurance tracking, but strength training has been underserved," said Evan Noble, Founder of LiftTrack. "I built LiftTrack because it was missing in my own training, and it turns out many athletes felt the same way. We're bringing AI-powered strength training to help users train smarter and reach their goals faster."

Key Features Include :

Seamless Garmin Integration : Create, schedule, and sync strength workouts directly to Garmin watches for seamless training.

Create, schedule, and sync strength workouts directly to Garmin watches for seamless training. AI Virtual Coaching : Design personalized workout programs and make real-time adjustments based on feedback and training data.

Design personalized workout programs and make real-time adjustments based on feedback and training data. Smarter Workout Programming : Build custom exercises, schedule recurring workouts, access coach-designed training plans, and use automatic progressive overload recommendations.

Build custom exercises, schedule recurring workouts, access coach-designed training plans, and use automatic progressive overload recommendations. Advanced Performance Insights : Track training load, workout volume, personal records, and detailed exercise analytics to measure long-term progress.

Track training load, workout volume, personal records, and detailed exercise analytics to measure long-term progress. Connected Training Experience: Access exercise descriptions and videos while integrating with ChatGPT (via Model Context Protocol), Garmin Connect, and Strava.

Since launching its Garmin integration in 2025, LiftTrack has surpassed 15,000 installs and 13,800 signups. Users have completed more than 60,000 workouts, with monthly activity exceeding 10,000 sessions, and hundreds of new subscribers joining each month.

LiftTrack is available for download now on Apple and Android via a freemium model, offering approximately 90% of features free with optional premium upgrades.

About LiftTrack:

LiftTrack is the first strength training platform to directly integrate with Garmin watches. The app enables athletes to build workouts, track performance, and leverage AI-powered insights through seamless Garmin ecosystem integration. For more information visit www.lifttrackapp.com.

Media Contact:

Kristin Ann

PR Manager

Elkordy Global Strategies

[email protected]

SOURCE LiftTrack