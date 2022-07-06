Light Therapy Devices Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Beurer, Globalmed, Nature Bright, Northern Light Technologies & Others

Jul 06, 2022, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Therapy Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Report Scope
This report examines the current and forecast market for light therapy devices. It discusses the market background, technological advances, competitive landscape, drivers and restraints and market growth trends. This report includes market projections through 2027, detailing the market share for light therapy devices by product and type of light.
Technological advances in light therapy coupled with a rising inclination in light therapy treatment are having a positive impact on industry growth. Continuous improvements in the clinical benefit of light therapy are also augmenting the market demand.
Light therapy has quickly become widespread among individuals who are concerned about their fitness and health. It has earned recognition as an affordable method of therapy that can benefit mental health, skincare, energy, sleep cycles and muscle tone. Because they are painless, easy to use (including at home) and free of side-effects, the therapy devices have become more acceptable.
By product, the market for light therapy devices is segmented into light boxes, lamps, light visors, dawn simulators, light bulbs, handheld light therapy devices, full-body light therapy devices and others. By light type, the market is segmented into white light, red light, blue light and others.
Report Includes
- An updated overview of the global market for light therapy devices
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue (sales data) from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the current and future market potential for light therapy devices, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Evaluation and forecast the global light therapy devices market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product category, light type, and geographic region
- Discussion of technological advancements in this innovation driven market, regulatory concerns, and increasing applications of light therapy in the treatment of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and sleep-related disorders
- Review of patent grants for innovations in light therapy devices and applications
- In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 impact on this market
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- Updated information on key merger and acquisition deals, agreements, collaborations, product launches, achievements and partnerships within the marketplace
Companies Mentioned
- Beurer GmbH
- Compass Health Brands
- Globalmed Technologies
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Lucimed Sa
- Lumie
- Nature Bright
- Northern Light Technologies Inc.
- Theralight LLC
- Verilux
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3x5vey
